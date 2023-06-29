Jump to content

Watch live: Muslims hurl stones during ‘stoning of the devil’ ritual during annual Hajj pilgrimage

Holly Patrick
Thursday 29 June 2023 07:57
Comments

Watch live as Muslim pilgrims perform the symbolic Hajj ritual of stoning pillars representing the devil in Mina, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, 29 June.

The pilgrims collect pebbles from a site known as Muzdalifa before heading to Mina to cast them.

Worshippers must throw 21 pebbles at each of the three 25-metre (82ft) pillars that represent the Devil in a symbolic rejection of temptation.

The final three days of the Hajj coincide with the festive Eid al-Adha holiday, when Muslims around the world slaughter livestock and distribute meat to the poor.

Eid al-Adha is one of two Eids in a year and is known as the “festival of sacrifice”, commemorating the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to God.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in May and is “the feast of the breaking of the fast” marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month when Muslims fast during daylight hours for 29 to 30 days.

