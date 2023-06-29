For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

2023-06-29

Watch live as Muslim pilgrims perform the symbolic Hajj ritual of stoning pillars representing the devil in Mina, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, 29 June.

The pilgrims collect pebbles from a site known as Muzdalifa before heading to Mina to cast them.

Worshippers must throw 21 pebbles at each of the three 25-metre (82ft) pillars that represent the Devil in a symbolic rejection of temptation.

The final three days of the Hajj coincide with the festive Eid al-Adha holiday, when Muslims around the world slaughter livestock and distribute meat to the poor.

Eid al-Adha is one of two Eids in a year and is known as the “festival of sacrifice”, commemorating the prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to God.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in May and is “the feast of the breaking of the fast” marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month when Muslims fast during daylight hours for 29 to 30 days.