Watch live: Muslim pilgrims arrive near Mecca ahead of Day of Arafah

Watch live as Muslim pilgrims begin to arrive in Arafat near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the start of Arafah Day on Tuesday, 27 June.

The Day of Arafah is part of the Hajj pilgrimage, which this year began on Sunday.

Hajj is a re-enactment in which Muslims walk in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad and retrace the journey of Ibrahim and Ismail.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be carried out once in the lifetime of adult Muslims who are able to.

On the Day of Arafah, pilgrims gather at the plains of Arafat, where they pray and seek forgiveness for their sins.

It falls on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar, which this year will be Tuesday, 27 June.

The Dar of Arafah is also known as Yawm Al-Waqf (the Day of Standing), which is a reference to how pilgrims will stand for long periods of time asking for forgiveness.