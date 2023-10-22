For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel has launched its heaviest air strikes yet on Gaza yet, as the World Health Organisation warned 130 premature babies and 1000 kidney patients in Gaza were at “grave risk” as fuel needed to power dialysis and incubators runs out.

Israeli’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned that it planned to “intensify” its strikes on Gaza to “minimise the risk to troops in the next stages of the war” that is widely anticipated to be a ground invasion.

Cross border fire with militant groups in Lebanon have also increased and Israel has struck two airports in Syria, as the two-week war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader region-wide conflict.

Residents of Gaza told The Independent the air raids had never been so heavy and that supplies were quickly running out.

Israel has launched a fierce bombardment and imposed a “total siege” on the 42km-long enclave, which is home to over two million people, after Hamas militants launched a bloody attack on 7 October killing over 1,400 Israelis and taking hundreds, including British citizens, hostage.

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on Sunday (EPA)

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least 4,385 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes. The Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 1,700 are children.

The WHO said it now fears many more will die from injuries and preventable illnesses as food, water and medicines run.

On Sunday a convoy of 17 trucks packed with aid attempted to cross into besieged Gaza. But witnesses said as the trucks crossed a blast was heard in the vicinity.

Israel later said one of its tanks had accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian position near the border.

Although Sunday’s attempted convoy was successful, and Saturday saw 20 trucks carrying aid enter Gaza via Rafah, the UN has still warned this is “a drop in the ocean”.

That convoy contained food, water and medical supplies, but Israel has so far not permitted fuel to be delivered. The UN’s Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Sunday that this meant their stocks of fuel “critical for [their] humanitarian response” will run out in three days. “Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries.

Israeli soldiers stand near a Merkava tank as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon (AFP/Getty)

“Without fuel, aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance,“ it added.

The WHO said that 130 premature infants and 1,000 patients dependent on dialysis, as well as patients in intensive care units across the besieged enclave, will die if no fuel is found to power incubators, ventilators and dialysis machines.

Doctors in Gaza told The Independent they were having to improvise as supplies were running out, including using shop-bought vinegar to disinfect wounds, conducting surgeries without anaesthetic and treating burns patients without dressings.

On Sunday, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry once again issued a plea to petrol stations to immediately donate their fuel to hospitals to keep them running.

The WHO said on Sunday that 65 per cent of primary care facilities and 20 per cent of hospitals have had to stop operating because of Israel’s bombardment.

Israel has ramped up attacks on Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground incursion into the strip and ordered Palestinian civilians – including those in hospitals – in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south.

Palestinians check the damage inside a mosque which was hit in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (Reuters)

The WHO has said this demand is impossible and UN experts say this could amount to the war crime of forcible transfer.

Residents who have stayed in Gaza City, in the north, told The Independent Israel dropped more leaflets on Saturday that said if people did not move to the south they “might be identified as accomplices of a terrorist organisation”. They shared images of the leaflets.

This has raised further concerns about further violations of international law if civilians are targeted for not moving.

The Israeli military did not deny they sent the leaflets in a statement to The Independent, but added that “the translation from Arabic that has spread online is imprecise” without specifying which translation was wrong.

“We clarify that the IDF [Israeli army] has no intention to consider those who have not evacuated from the affected area of fighting as a member of the terrorist group. The IDF treats civilians as such, and does not target them,” the statement read.

Palestinian youth stand on a heart-shaped installation next to the rubble of a building following an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday (EPA)

“In order to minimise civilian harm, the IDF sent a request to the residents of the northern area of the Gaza Strip to evacuate southward of Wadi Gaza.”

There are concerns the two-week war with Gaza is fast becoming a regional conflict. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed near the border with Lebanon on Sunday and warned Hezbollah it would be making “the mistake of its life” if it entered the war.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Israeli military said it struck a mosque compound in Jenin belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who had carried out several attacks in recent months and were planning another one.

Two were reported killed in the strike. So far the Palestinian health ministry said in total 91 Palestinians have been killed – including six Sunday – in clashes with Israeli troops and in arrest raids and attacks by Jewish settlers since the 7 October attacks.

Israeli forces have closed crossings into the territory and checkpoints between cities, measures they say are aimed at preventing attacks. Israel says it has arrested more than 700 Palestinians, including 480 suspected Hamas members.