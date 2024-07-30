Watch live view of Lebanon capital Beirut as Israel launches air strike

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Warning: This livestream may contain scenes that some viewers find distressing.

Watch a live view of the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday 30 July, after an Israeli air strike targeted a senior Hezbollah commander.

The Israeli military said the strike was retaliation for a cross-border rocket attack three days before that killed 12 children and teenagers.

A loud blast was heard and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above the southern suburbs - a stronghold of the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah - at around 7:40pm local time on Tuesday.

A senior Lebanese security source said a senior Hezbollah commander had been the target of the air strike and his fate remained unclear.

Lebanon’s state-run national news agency said an Israeli air strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah’s Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of the capital.

Beirut has been on edge for days ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in reprisal for the rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed the 12 youngsters on a football pitch in a Druze village.