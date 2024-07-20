Support truly

Israeli planes bombed Houthi-linked sites in Yemen in retaliation for a drone attack on Tel Aviv yesterday.

The Israel Defense Forces struck targets in Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Saturday. Houthi-run media has reported the strikes were deadly, according to CNN. Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said the strikes also hit civilian areas and a power station, CNN reports.

“It was used for military purposes, it was used as an entry point for deadly weapons supplied to the Houthis by Iran,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of the port.

“It makes it clear to our enemies that there is no place that the long arm of the State of Israel will not reach,” he continued.

A handout picture obtained from Yemen’s Huthi Ansarullah Media Center shows a column of fire erupting following reported strikes in the port city of Hodeida on July 20 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The strike comes in response to the Houthi-led airstrike on Tel Aviv, which killed a 50-year-old man and injured ten others on Friday.

The Houthi army will respond to today’s strike, spokesperson Yehya Saree said per CNN.

“We have prepared for a long war with this enemy until the aggression stops and the blockade on the Palestinian people is lifted,” Saree said.

A handout picture obtained from Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Center show a huge column of fire erupting following reported strikes in the Yemeni rebel-held port city of Hodeida opn July 20. Houthi-run media reports the airstrikes were deadly. ( ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE/AFP via )

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ahead of the strike, CNN reports, citing an anonymous official.

An IDF spokesperson said the attack was also in response to the repeated Houthi attacks on Israel over the last nine months. The IDF typically intercepts these attacks — however, the Houthi army said Friday’s deadly strike on Tel Aviv was carried out by a new device capable of “bypassing the enemy’s interception systems, CNN reports.

IDF attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 39,000 people since October 7, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 people hostage.

