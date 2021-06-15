Israel said its military aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds in Gaza in response to the launching of incendiary ballons from the territory that caused fires in fields in southern Israel.

In a statement, the military said that it was “ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza.”

The attacks, following an Israeli nationalist march in East Jerusalem that angered Palestinians, were the first launched by either side since an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month.

More follows...