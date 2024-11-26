Watch live: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses nation after ceasefire discussions
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the nation on Tuesday (26 November) following Middle East ceasefire discussions.
Netanyahu’s address comes after Israel carried out large-scale, deadly airstrikes over large sections of Beirut, including the centre of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, as it intensified its assault on Hezbollah ahead of an expected ceasefire.
The Israeli Defence Force struck dozens of sites across the city and southern parts of Lebanon over several hours, while ground forces struck Hezbollah military sites and weapons caches in mountainous areas of southern Lebanon, claiming to have killed a commander of the group.
Netanyahu will deliver a national address after discussing a ceasefire deal with his national security cabinet amid international pressure to bring an immediate end to hostilities.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Washington had been focused on trying to get a ceasefire agreement over the line. “We’re intensely focused on this, we will be until the last day of this administration,” he said, defending Israel’s actions in Beirut by saying that both sides had exchanged fire regularly throughout the conflict.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments