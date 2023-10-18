The strike on Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City with a feared death toll of hundreds – many of them women, children and the elderly – was carnage on a scale shocking even by the lethal tallies of the Gaza wars.

It came at a critical time, with Joe Biden flying into the region to try and stop this conflict getting out of control, and the explosion raises significant obstacles on that taking place swiftly.

The news of the strike on the hospital, with initial reports of at least 500 dead led to anger and widespread condemnation in the region and beyond.