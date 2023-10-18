Biden has a tough road ahead if he wants to keep Israel’s war from widening
The deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza has sparked anger across the Middle East and led to the cancellation of a meeting between the US president and the king of Jordan, the president of Egypt and the Palestinian president. It is an important chance missed, writes Kim Sengupta
The strike on Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City with a feared death toll of hundreds – many of them women, children and the elderly – was carnage on a scale shocking even by the lethal tallies of the Gaza wars.
It came at a critical time, with Joe Biden flying into the region to try and stop this conflict getting out of control, and the explosion raises significant obstacles on that taking place swiftly.
The news of the strike on the hospital, with initial reports of at least 500 dead led to anger and widespread condemnation in the region and beyond.
