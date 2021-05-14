“Dozens” of people from Lebanon stormed border fences and briefly entered Israel, as hundreds in Jordan attempted the same along the country’s eastern frontier in another escalation of the crisis engulfing the region.

Extraordinary footage broadcast live on social media platforms showed crowds, make for the Israel’s northern and eastern borders fences waving Palestinian flags.

The Israeli army said that its tanks fired warning shots towards a number of what it called “rioters” who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

“The suspects sabotaged the fence and set a fire in the area before returning to Lebanese territory. Israeli media said there were “dozens” in the crowds.

At the same time Jordanian riot forcibly dispersed hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters trying to do the same along the border which crosses into the Israeli-occupied West Bank to the south and east.

Witnesses said police fired tear gas and shot into the air to halt about 500 young demonstrators near to Allenby Bridge/ King Hussein crossing into the West Bank.

Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Karameh, Jordan valley, Jordan (REUTERS)

Social media commentators said the Jordanians had cut through border fences to gain access to the West Bank.

The crowds broke away from the scheduled route of a march near the borders organised to protest Israeli attacks against Palestinians.