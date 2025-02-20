‘Suspected terror attack’ in Israel as multiple buses explode in Tel Aviv

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three buses have exploded in Israel in a suspected terror attack as police frantically search for suspects, according to reports.

The vehicles burst into flames in Bat Yam, Tel Aviv, after explosive devices planted on board were detonated, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli police said they were treating the explosions, which reportedly did not injure anyone, as a suspected terror attack.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was being briefed about the explosions and all buses across Israel have been stopped.

Israeli police spokesperson Haim Sargrof said: “Large police forces are at the scenes, searching for suspects.

open image in gallery Israeli police search a bus in Tel Aviv after three vehicles exploded on Thursday ( AP )

“Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items."

Sargof added that the explosives matched explosives used in the West Bank, but he did not give any more detail.

Israel has repeatedly carried out military raids on suspected Palestinian militants in the West Bank since Hamas' 7 October 2023, attack sparked the devastating war in Gaza.

As part of that crackdown, it has greatly restricted entry into Israel for Palestinians from the occupied territory.

A group identifying itself as a branch of Hamas' military wing, Qassam Brigades, from the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, posted on messaging app Telegram: "We will never forget to take vengeance for our martyrs as long as the occupation is on our lands."

open image in gallery Police said the explosives matched explosives used in the West Bank ( AP )

Since the ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza took effect on 19 January Israel has been conducting a broad military offensive in the West Bank.

In the past, militants have entered Israel and carried out shootings and bombings in Israeli cities.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...