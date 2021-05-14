‘This feels like civil war’: Israel’s mixed cities become the new frontline

Only the haunting wail of the rocket sirens that forces everyone to dive for cover, pauses the violence which snarls through Lod, in southern Israel.

At sundown, the bitterly divided Arab-Jewish city teeters on a knife’s edge, separate to the brewing war between Gaza and the Israeli army just 40 km away.

The rocket barrages which rain down appear only a distraction from the real battle on the ground between Arab and Jewish residents of the area.

Driving around Lod, fires blazed across the streets that were partially blocked by dumpsters and upturned torched cars.

“This feels like civil war,” says Ayoub Hassuna, 27 whose brother Mussa, 31 was shot dead, likely by Jewish residents, during a wave of violence on Monday.

“I want justice for my brother but how? We feel like we are in a jungle. We don’t know who is against us or for us here.”

What is unfolding in Lod, or Al-Lydd in Arabic, reflects a fraying of already tattered inter-communal bonds across Israel

Against the backdrop of a potential protracted war in Gaza and clashes between settlers and Arabs in Jerusalem, violence has flared between Jewish-Israeli and Arab-Palestinian citizens of the country

The bitter war within a war that is brewing threatens to fracture the country further, whether or not a ceasefire silences the warplanes growling over Gaza or rocket launchers firing back.

The violence has become so serious that even as the Israeli army is drawing up plans for a potential ground invasion into Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this week that vital military resources may be diverted to quell the unrest in the country’s own cities.

An Israeli far-right extremist is taken away on a stretcher after being wounded during clashes with Arab-Israelis in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod (AFP via Getty Images)

The country’s president Reuven Rivlin has warned of a civil war, appealing to all sides to “please stop this madness”.

Israel’s estimated 1.9 million Arabs make up around 20 per cent of the population, and comprise mainly of descendants of Palestinians who either stayed within their communities or were internally displaced after the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel.

For years they have complained of discrimination, structural racism and violence from the Jewish citizens as well as leaders and security forces. Officials often deny discrimation exists.

Across the country, tensions reached boiling point over the weekend after scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and tear gas, while Palestinian protesters threw rocks and bottles back.

The cross-border exchange of fire between Hamas and Israel which erupted shortly after was only fuel on the fire that has grown into a raging inferno across the county.

In Israel’s mixed Arab-Jewish cities including Jaffa, Acre, and Haifa fury and despair spiralled into open street battles, stabbings, and shootings in a depressing cycle of violence.

In Lod, Jewish-Israeli members of the municipality and mayor’s office, claimed it was the Arab citizens who instigated the breakdown in law and order, burning down synagogues and throwing molotovs and stones at Jewish citizens. It echoed statements by the police who said Arab residents have provoked violence. Groups of Arab citizens have been accused of damaging heritage sites including the Old City of Acre and the Lod Mosaic museum.

“There have been incidents of Jewish-Israeli violence, but mostly retaliation,” said Micky Rosenfeld, a police spokesman who said the Arab communities were often responsible for escalating violence. “The majority of incidents have been a result of Israeli Arabs attacking people.”

Arab residents dispute they are the perpetrators and claim they are the victims. Video footage shared with The Independent by families showed Jewish residents trying to break into a house in Haifa, or in Lod marking doors to come back and attack later. Reports have emerged out of multiple stabbings - including of a Palestinian worker in Jerusalem, and Jewish citizens in Lod.

Meanwhile, far-right Israelis have taken to Telegram and Facebook to coordinate pogroms against Arab citizens of Israel, according to two Israeli watchdogs Fake Reporter and Habloc Org.

And while all sides accuse each other of being responsible for the chaos, many among the Arab communities say the security forces only protect the Jewish-Israeli communities and even provoke violence, an accusation they vehemently deny.

Palestinian and Israeli experts say the origins of this conflict go far deeper than that last few restive weeks.

Anwar Mhajne, assistant professor of political science at Stonehill colleges, and herself a Palestinian citizen of Israel said Israel’s Arab minority have for decades been “exposed to unfair laws, budgeting and planning, land confiscations, surveillance, and political suppression.”

The discriminatory attitude has only increased over the last few years, she continued with the constitution-like Nation State law in 2018, which says only Jews have the right to self-determination in Israel, and downgrades Arabic from an official language to one of just “special status”.

In Lod, that is keenly felt among the Arab population who claim they do not enjoy the same rights as their Jewish counterparts and face trouble securing building permits, infrastructure support for schools, or social activities.

In Dammash, an Arab suburb of the city not recognised by the state, residents lack regular water and electricity supply or bomb shelters. An Arab-Israeli man and his 17-year-old daughter there were killed in a rocket barrage from Gaza a few days ago, and their relatives say it happened because they had nowhere to hide when the sirens blared.

The girl’s uncle Arafat Ismail, 61, told The Independent the community had repeatedly asked the local authorities since the 2014 Gaza war for shelters but nothing has been built.

Israeli forces detain a group of Arab-Israelis (AFP via Getty Images)

“We hope now after we lost two of our loved ones to the rockets, they might build as one,” he added.

The story of Lod, a city which before 1948 was Arab, is typical of many mixed cities in the country. “The city’s budgets and political power are held in the hand of the Jewish majority,” said Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli expert and Non-Resident Fellow at Newlines Institute.

She explained that over the decades the Israeli government had settled tens of thousands of Jews in the city, who lived in segregated communities.

The local authorities refute this.

Arron Attias, a senior member of the municipality who spoke to The Independent as he was trying to negotiate enforcement of a curfew, said this particular municipality “had done more for the Arab community in the last two years than any other over the last 60”.

He said many of the attacks by Jewish-Israelis in the town were “self defence” including the shooting of Mussa.

The city feels on edge: the town’s Jewish mayor said earlier this week he had “lost control” and the violence has descended into “civil war”.

From Monday that turned deadly: Mussa was shot dead, and two Jewish suspects were taken into custody.

The spiral of violence has continued. On Wednesday, a Jewish man was shot and suffered serious wounds, as well as two other Jews who suffered moderate stabbing wounds.

Israeli paramilitary border police officers stand guard as Jewish right-wing demonstrators demand the release of three Jews arrested in the shooting death of Mousa Hasoona, outside the District Court in Lod, Israel (AP)

A state of emergency in the city of nearly 80,000was declared, 500 additional border police guards deployed and a curfew imposed.

In the Jewish neighbourhoods, the atmosphere was tense.

Many of those attending a right wing religious nationalist rally did not want to speak to foreign journalists, and someone threw eggs as The Independent arrived at the meeting.

Among crowds were citizens from outside the city who had travelled in buses from as far as Jerusalem.

They said they had come to help two Jewish women living in an Arab neighbourhood go home because they were afraid. Jewish citizens have reportedly been hit with molotovs and rocks.

“We saw the attacks on the Jewish community and so came to protect them,” says the young man, who declined to be named.

On the other side of town, as temperatures soared Arab citizens began throwing rocks at cars of Jewish citizens driving past. This quickly erupted into a full scale street battle, with stick and molotov welding crowds throwing rocks amid volleys of tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets from the police.

The town’s deputy mayor Ellie Saar said authorities were “trying to make peace” and take back control of the city.

“It’s not good for us; we want to live together,” he added.

But Arab citizens said much has to change first.

“There is democracy for Jewish people only,” says Hashim Tateer, 38, a close friend of Mussa.“There is no leader on either side to pull people back. We don’t feel safe.”