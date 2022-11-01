Israel election: Country votes again as Netanyahu eyes comeback

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israelis took to the polls on Tuesday in the country’s fifth election in less than four years, hoping to break the political deadlock which has paralysed the country.

The final opinion poll published before the vote pointed to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu - who has allied himself with a far-right fringe party - ending just one seat short of an outright majority.

His main rival is the man who helped oust him from power last year, centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

With another stalemate looming, attention has largely turned to who Netanyanhu might be able to form a coalition with and a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up as a potential coalition kingmaker.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, and his Religious Zionism party has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking an even harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.

A total of 61 seats is needed to form a majority in the Israeli parliament.

Israel’s longest-serving premier, Mr Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies, but his right-wing Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament.

“There’s a feeling of despair at all these elections,” Hagit Cohen, a 64-year-old social worker from Tel Aviv, told the Associated Press.

Typically a supporter of the centre-left parties, she has this time cast her vote for caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid, whose centrist Yesh Atid party will likely be the second-largest after Likud.

Mr Netanyahu was photographed casting his ballot alongside his wife Sara. “I hope we will finish the day with a smile but it’s up to the people,” he told reporters as he voted in Jerusalem.

The current ballot comes as a result of the collapse of Naftali Bennett’s government in June, whose premiership became terminal in the wake of a series of defections from the governing coalition formed of centrist and Arab parties.

The patchwork bloc, which has disagreed on most issues, from Israeli occupation to LGBTQ+ rights, has been led by Mr Lapid for the intervening period.

The campaign, which opened weeks after a brief conflict with the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza in August, has also unrolled against a backdrop of months of violence in the occupied West Bank, with near-daily raids and clashes.

However the conflict has had little direct impact on the campaign, which has been overshadowed by the bloated personality of Mr Netanyahu, whose legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel’s political system since he was indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in 2019.

“People are tired of instability, of the fact that the government is not delivering the goods,” said Yohanan Plesner, a former legislator who now heads the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank.

As Mr Netanyahu’s legal problems have continued, Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich have eaten into Likud’s traditional hawkish base and the once-marginal Religious Zionism is now set to be the third-largest party in parliament.

Ben-Gvir - a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists - has moderated some earlier positions, but the prospect of his joining a coalition government led by Netanyahu risks alarming Washington.

Mr Lapid has campaigned on diplomatic advances with countries including Turkey and Lebanon as well as on a strong performance by the Israeli economy which has weathered the turbulent global environment in relatively good shape.

“I hope this time it will be final,” said Avi Shlush, a voter in Tel Aviv. “But it will not be final. We are heading to another election.”

With agencies