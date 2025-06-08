Israeli fire ‘kills 4 Palestinians’ near Gaza aid sites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reports from Palestinian health officials and witnesses indicate that at least four individuals have been killed and others wounded by Israeli fire near an aid distribution point in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The aid site is run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by both Israel and the US. The incident occurred approximately one kilometre from the distribution point.

The deceased were transported to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where the death toll was confirmed. Witnesses reported that Israeli forces opened fire at a roundabout in Rafah, southern Gaza, as they were en route to collect food from the GHF site.

In response, the Israeli military stated that warning shots were fired at individuals who approached their forces and disregarded calls to turn back. According to the military, the shooting took place in an active combat zone in southern Gaza during the night.

The GHF has yet to release a statement regarding the incident.

Deadly shootings near new aid hubs

The past two weeks have seen frequent shootings near the new hubs where thousands of desperate Palestinians are being directed to collect food.

open image in gallery Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 6 June 2025 ( AP )

Witnesses say nearby Israeli troops have opened fire, and more than 80 people have been killed, according to Gaza hospital officials. Israel's military has said it fired warning shots or, in some instances, near individuals approaching its forces.

Witnesses said Sunday's shooting occurred at around 6am, when they were told the site would open. Many had headed toward it early to try and get desperately needed food before the crowds.

Adham Dahman, 30, who was at Nasser Hospital with a bandage on his chin, said a tank had fired toward them. "We didn't know how to escape," he said. "This is trap for us, not aid."

Zahed Ben Hassan, another witness, said someone next to him was shot in the head. He said that he and others pulled the body from the scene and managed to flee to the hospital.

"They said it was a safe area from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. ... So why did they start shooting at us?" he said. "There was light out, and they have their cameras and can clearly see us."

Risk of famine

The hubs are set up inside Israeli military zones — where independent media have no access — and are run by GHF, a new group of mainly American contractors. Israel wants it to replace a system coordinated by the United Nations and international aid groups.

Israel and the United States accuse the militant Hamas group of stealing aid, while the U.N. denies there is any systematic diversion. The U.N. says the new system is unable to meet mounting needs and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon by determining who can receive it and forcing people to relocate to where the aid sites are positioned.

The U.N. system has meanwhile struggled to deliver aid — even after Israel eased its complete blockade of Gaza last month. U.N. officials say their efforts are hindered by Israeli military restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting.

open image in gallery Thick smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, 1 June 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Experts warned earlier this year that Gaza was at critical risk of famine if Israel did not lift its blockade and halt its military campaign, which Israeli officials have said will continue until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated or disarmed and sent into exile.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Talks mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been deadlocked for months.

Hamas started the war with its massive attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinians militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 251 people hostage. They are still holding 55 hostages, fewer than half of them alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel has recovered dozens of bodies, including three in recent days, and rescued eight living hostages over the course of the war.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It has said women and children make up most of the dead but does not say how many civilians or combatants were killed. Israel says it has killed over 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and displaced around 90% of its population. The territory's roughly 2 million Palestinians are almost completely reliant on international aid because nearly all of Gaza's food production capabilities have been destroyed.