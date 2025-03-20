Dozens killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza overnight, Palestinian medics say
At least 40 dead in latest strikes, according to officials in Hamas-run strip, as Israel begins new ground offensive
Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight, local health officials said on Thursday.
The series of strikes on Thursday morning struck houses and buildings in Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza and the northern town of Beit Lahiya, the medics said.
At least 40 people are believed to have been killed in the latest bombardment, according to initial estimates by health officials in the Hamas-run Strip, while a pro-Hamas news outlet put the toll at more than 70 deaths.
The latest casualties add to the deaths of over 400 Palestinians earlier this week in a major bombardment of Gaza by Israel, the first since the collapse of talks aimed at extending a ceasefire deal.
Thursday morning’s strikes came after the Israeli military said it had resumed “targeted ground activities” in central and southern Gaza to retake part of the strategic Netzarim corridor, an area that cuts the besieged territory in half.
The death toll in the airstrikes could not be immediately confirmed and the Israeli military is yet to comment on the latest bombardment. Israel says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it is deeply embedded in residential areas.
More follows
