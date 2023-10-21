Watch view of Israel-Gaza border as fighting with Hamas continues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a view of the Israel-Gaza border as fighting with Hamas continues, following the 7 October attack.

Hamas released two American hostages from captivity yesterday (Friday 20 October), two weeks after they were kidnapped and transported to Gaza by the Palestinian militant group during its deadly rampage through southern Israel.

Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 17, were released to the Red Cross and are now in the hands of the Israeli military.

An image of the pair was later released by the Israeli government showing them accompanied by Israeli soldiers after crossing the border.

Natalie’s father, Uri Raanan, said that he spoke to his daughter on Friday.

“She’s doing good. She’s doing very good,” he told a news conference.

“I’m in tears, and I feel very, very good.”

The mother and daughter were visiting Israel from Illinois when they were taken captive.

They had been staying in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near Gaza.