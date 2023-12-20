Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: View over Israel-Gaza border as seen from Israel

Rhys Jones
Wednesday 20 December 2023 18:01
Comments
Close

Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border on Wednesday 20 December.

Israeli air attacks hit the area around a hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza today. While in the north at least 46 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp.

The Hamas government media office today put out a statement saying that the number of people killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza has now exceeded 20,000.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also spoke in his year-end news conference, where he said that Israeli operations need to enter a ‘lower intensity phase’

Mr Blinken said it is “clear that the conflict will move and needs to move to a lower intensity phase,” when asked about the death toll in Gaza reaching 20,000.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in