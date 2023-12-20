Watch live: View over Israel-Gaza border as seen from Israel
Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border on Wednesday 20 December.
Israeli air attacks hit the area around a hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza today. While in the north at least 46 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp.
The Hamas government media office today put out a statement saying that the number of people killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza has now exceeded 20,000.
The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also spoke in his year-end news conference, where he said that Israeli operations need to enter a ‘lower intensity phase’
Mr Blinken said it is “clear that the conflict will move and needs to move to a lower intensity phase,” when asked about the death toll in Gaza reaching 20,000.
