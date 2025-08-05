Trump ‘pushing for all or nothing deal’ on Gaza as Netanyahu ‘wants full occupation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is pushing for an ‘all or nothing’ agreement to end the war in Gaza while Benjamin Netanyahu wants to occupy the entire Gaza Strip, according to reports.

After months of ceasefire talks stalled, Mr Netanyahu and Mr Trump are reportedly working on a deal that presents Hamas with an ultimatum: release the hostages and agree to terms to disarm or the war continues.

“No piecemeal deals. That doesn’t work,” US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly told hostage families in an audio leaked to Israeli news outlet Ynet. “We think that we have to shift this negotiation to ‘all or nothing’ - everybody comes home,” Mr Witkoff was quoted as saying later in the recording.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are said to be mulling ways to end the war in Gaza ( Getty )

International leaders have ramped up pressure to reach a deal as Gaza faces widespread starvation and videos of two emaciated Israeli hostages circulated online.

Domestic pressure in Israel has also been growing as the videos prompted thousands of people to protest in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to release the hostages and end the war.

Nearly 600 retired Israeli security officials and former intelligence agency heads have written to Mr Trump urging him to put pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza immediately.

Mr Netanyahu is set to update his military plan for Gaza this week amid local media reports he wants to occupy all of the besieged enclave.

“The die is cast - we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip,” senior officials close to Netanyahu is quoted as saying in Ynet.

open image in gallery A rally against the hunger crisis in Gaza that organisers say is caused by Israel, in New York City ( REUTERS )

“There will be activity also in areas where hostages are being held. If this doesn't suit the IDF Chief of Staff, he can resign.”

An official was also quoted as telling Israeli Channel 12: “The decision has been made… we are going to occupy the Gaza Strip.”

The Jerusalem Post and i24NEWS also reported senior sources confirming plans for a full occupation. Mr Netanyahu’s office has been approached for comment.

open image in gallery The aftermath of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, “the worst-case scenario of famine” is playing out in Gaza, according to a UN-back food security agency.

Israel has repeatedly denied that there are restrictions on aid or that there is a hunger crisis in Gaza. It blames Hamas for the suffering in Gaza and says it is taking steps to get more aid to Palestinians.

In total, 289 airdrops have been conducted since Israel permitted them to restart two weeks ago, delivering 305 tonnes of aid.

However officials in Jordan warned that they have had warehouses of aid for Gaza gathering dust since Israel reimposed its devastating blockade in March.

More than 60,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.