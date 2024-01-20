Watch live as Spaniards call for Gaza ceasefire in Madrid protest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as protesters gather in Madrid, Spain, to call for a Gaza ceasefire, as they mark 100 days since the start of a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The demonstration is taking place on Saturday 20 January.

Back in the UK, David Lammy has said he backs US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state when the war in the Middle East ends, and branded Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the plans “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan branded the Israeli prime minister “the roadblock to peace”.

Mr Lammy said Mr Netanyahu’s position would mean “occupation and siege continues” in Gaza, where the Palestinian death toll is approaching 25,000, according to local health authorities.

“We are committed to the recognition of a Palestinian state,” he told the BBC on Saturday.

“We want to work with international partners to achieve that. And there are a number of countries in the developed world saying that they believe the time has come as well, but obviously you’re doing that in conjunction with that two-state solution that is required.”