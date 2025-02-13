Israel-Gaza latest: Israel warns it will ‘open gates of hell’ on Hamas and help create Trump’s vision of Gaza
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders military to gather in and around territory as fears grow over fragile truce
Israel’s defence minister has warned that if Hamas does not release his country’s hostages by Saturday “the gates of hell will open on them”.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would resume “intense” fighting in Gaza if more hostages were not released by Saturday noon, as he ordered the army to send more troops to gather in and around the region.
Defence minister Israel Katz said: “If Hamas does not release the Israeli hostages by Shabbat - the gates of hell will open on them, just as the US president promised.
“The new Gaza war will be different in intensity from the one before the ceasefire - and will not end without Hamas’s defeat and the release of all the hostages, and will also enable the realisation of US president Trump’s vision regarding Gaza.”
Mr Trump has threatened to let “hell break out” if all the hostages are not freed by Saturday. So far, 21 have been released under last month’s truce. It’s understood 76 remain.
Hamas suspended the release of hostages after accusing Israel of breaching ceasefire obligations, including the delaying the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the enclave and hindering the entry of humanitarian aid.
North Korea brands US ‘ferocious robber’ over Trump Gaza plan
North Korea has become the latest country to condemn Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza.
Last week, the US president announced plans to take ownership of the war-torn region and make it the “Rivera of Middle East”.
Under his plan, two million Palestinians would be resettled in neighbouring countries - which have opposed the idea.
Now North Korea has joined the opposition to the plan, condemning the idea as “bluster” and accusing Washington of robbery.
Commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency said: “The world is now boiling like a porridge pot over the US’ bombshell declaration’”.
It also criticised the Trump administration over its calls to take over the Panama Canal and Greenland, and its decision to change the name of the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America”.
“The US should awaken from its anachronistic daydream and stop at once the act of encroaching upon the dignity and sovereignty of other countries and nations,” the KCNA report said, while calling the U.S. a “ferocious robber”.
Relatives of hostages terrified as ceasefire teeters
Relatives of Israeli hostages are terrified as the Gaza ceasefire teeters
Families of the hostages in Gaza are struggling to maintain hope as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas seems increasingly at risk of falling apart
‘The next nightmare is just beginning’: Ceasefire raises new fears for Gazans
‘The next nightmare is just beginning’: Inside Gaza
In Gaza, Palestinians fear the last hours before the fighting is expected to stop on Sunday will be ‘bloody and dangerous’
Jordanian King discusses Gaza with Macron
Jordan’s King Abdullah discussed “dangerous developments” in Gaza and the West Bank during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Jordanian royal court.
The phone call comes a day after the Jordanian king met US President Donald Trump in Washington, where he reiterated his country’s “steadfast position” against Trump’s controversial Gaza displacement plan.
The leaders of Egypt and Jordan have both reiterated their rejection of Trump’s plan to depopulate the Gaza Strip.
Outrage as US TV host says ‘uneducated Palestinians threat because of explosive birth rate’
Jesse Watters sparks outrage for saying ‘uneducated’ Palestinians are a ‘threat’
These latest remarks from the Trump-boosting host prompted accusations from progressives and liberals that Watters was peddling ‘white supremacy.’
Why Jordan rejected Trump plan to resettle Palestinians
Jordan’s King Abdullah II once again rejected any mass displacement of Palestinians after meeting President Donald Trump, who has called for the Gaza Strip’s roughly 2 million residents to be removed from the territory.
Mr Trump has suggested they could be resettled in Jordan and Egypt, both of which are vehemently opposed to any such scenario.
The Palestinians also reject Trump’s plan, which they view as an attempt to forcibly displace them from part of their homeland. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have also rejected such plans.
During his meeting with Trump, Abdullah volunteered to accept up to 2,000 children from Gaza who have cancer or otherwise require medical treatment.
But in a post on social media after the meeting, he “reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank,” adding that it was a “unified Arab position”.
Jordan and Egypt have made peace with Israel but support the creation of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.
They fear that the permanent displacement of Gaza’s population could make that impossible.
Hamas ‘monsters’ could feel full force of military, Israeli minister warns
Exclusive:
Hamas ‘monsters’ warned they will feel full force of Israel if hostages not released
Exclusive: Deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel, a possible future ambassador to the UK, also defended Trump’s plan for US to take over Gaza for ‘thinking outside the box’, in an interview with The Independent
Signs of hope in talks to rescue truce
There are signs that the gaps in the fragile ceasefire deal could be bridged.
A Hamas official, Mahmoud Merdawi, told The Associated Press there were “positive signals” the three hostages will be released as planned on Saturday but the group had not yet received a commitment from Israel that it would adhere to the deal.
An Egyptian official with knowledge of the talks said the two sides were close to an agreement and that Israel had committed to delivering more tents, shelters and heavy equipment to Gaza.
The dispute was sparked when Hamas accused Israel of failing to meet some commitments under the truce, including the delivery of tents and other aid, and said it would delay the next hostage release on Saturday.
Israeli officials had no immediate comment. Israel says it is fulfilling its obligations under the deal.
Explainer: Why ceasefire deal is at risk of collapse
Why is the Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal at risk of collapse?
There are fears about a possible resumption of the war in Gaza over demands for Israeli hostages to be returned on Saturday
