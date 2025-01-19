Watch live: Crowds gather in Tel Aviv as ceasefire sees hostages released after 470 days
Watch live as crowds gather in Tel Aviv as the Israel and Hamas ceasefire sees hostages released on Sunday (19 January) after 470 days.
The first three hostages have today been handed over to the Red Cross, with British-Israeli Emily Damari among the group it has been confirmed.
The 28-year-old was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza by the terrorist group on October 7.
Ms Damari was among those abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was ambushed as she tried to escape from the Supernova Festival.
Veterinary nurse Doron Steinbrecher, 31, who was in her apartment in southern Israel when Hamas attacked is also set for release.
Meanwhile, Palestinians have taken to the streets of the besieged enclave to celebrate the truce, and have started to return to their homes, many of which have been reduced to rubble.
At least eight have been killed and 25 others injured, medics in Gaza have said, while the ceasefire was delayed.