Israel-Gaza war – live: Hamas leader refuses to admit civilians were targeted in 7 October attack
UN Secretary-General says clear violations of international humanitarian law being committed as he appeals for humanitarian ceasefire
A senior Hamas leader has refused to admit that civilians were targeted during the group’s 7 October attack on Israel, despite overwhelming evidence from videos and eye-witnesses.
“Women, children and civilians were exempt” from Hamas’ attacks, claimed Moussa Abu Marzouk in a BBC interview.
It comes as the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the Gaza Strip was becoming “a graveyard for children.”
Mr Guterres said the protection of civilians “must be paramount” in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants but said clear violations of international humanitarian law were being committed.
“Ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces and continued bombardment are hitting civilians, hospitals, refugee camps, mosques, churches and UN facilities including shelters,” Mr Guterres said.
“At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel.”
It comes as the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has surpassed 10,000.
The figures released on Monday mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become the deadliest round of fighting since Israel’s establishment 75 years ago.
Protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire block road at Tacoma port
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked traffic yesterday at the Port of Tacoma in Washington, where a military supply ship had recently arrived.
Organisers said they opposed the Israel-Hamas war and targeted the vessel – the Cape Orlando – based on confidential information that it was to be loaded with weapons bound for Israel.
Those claims could not immediately be corroborated. In an emailed statement, Air Force Lieutenent Colonel Bryon J McGarry, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, confirmed that the vessel is under the control of the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command and is supporting the movement of US military cargo.
“Due to operations security, DoD does not provide transit or movement details or information regarding the cargo embarked on vessels of this kind,” he said.
Protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire block road at Tacoma port while military cargo ship docks
Hundreds of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza are blocking traffic at the Port of Tacoma, where a military supply ship had recently arrived
Malaysia says it won’t recognise US's sanctions over Palestinian groups
Malaysia said on Tuesday it will not recognise sanctions brought under a proposed US law against foreign supporters of Hamas and other militant groups operating in the Palestinian territories.
The Hamas International Financing Prevention Act, aimed at cutting off international financing to the groups, was passed by the US House of Representatives last week and is awaiting a vote by the Senate.
Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government was closely monitoring developments on the bill’s passage, adding that it could affect Malaysia only if it is proven to provide material support to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
“Any sanctions against Malaysia can also affect the assessment of the US government and US companies towards Malaysia, as well as affect US companies’ investment opportunities in Malaysia,” Mr Anwar said in a written reply to parliament on Tuesday.
Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has advocated for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
Top Hamas leaders in the past have often visited Malaysia and met with its premiers.
Mr Anwar previously rejected Western pressure to condemn Hamas and said the US had raised concerns with Malaysia regarding its stance on Palestine.
Hamas leader refuses to acknowledge targeting of civilians in 7 October attack
Senior Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marzouk refuses to acknowledge the targeting of civilians during the group’s 7 October attack in Israel.
“Women, children and civilians were exempt” from Hamas’ attacks, he told BBC News.
Mr Marzouk was pressed on the large body of video and witness evidence showing unarmed civilians being shot and killed during the attack.
But referring to Hamas’s military leader, he said: “El-Deif clearly told his fighters ‘don’t kill a woman, don’t kill a child and don’t kill an old man’,” maintaining that only “conscripts or soldiers” were killed.
Israel says that more than 1,400 people were killed in the massacre, including many civilians, and that more than 200 people were abducted by Hamas as hostages.
Mr Marzouk told the BBC that Hamas will only release those it kidnapped when Israel commits to a ceasefire.
“We will release them. But we need to stop the fighting,” he said.
At least five injured by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
At least five people have been injured in a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, reported Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Among those injured include the mother of a Palestinian man, Izz al-Din Awad, who was reportedly killed by Israeli forces on Monday.
A young man was also seriously injured after being shot in the chest, reported Wafa
UN Security Council fails to agree on Israel-Hamas war as Gaza death toll passes 10,000
The UN Security Council failed again yesterday to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.
Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions, differences remained. The US is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.
“We talked about humanitarian pauses and we’re interested in pursuing language on that score,” US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. “But there are disagreements within the council about whether that’s acceptable.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the “spiral of escalation” already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen.
Report:
UN Security Council fails to agree on Israel-Hamas war as Gaza death toll passes 10,000
The U.N. Security Council has once again failed to agree on a resolution about the Israel-Hamas war
No diplomatic breakthrough over Gaza – so where do we go from here?
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has been busy speaking to as many nations as he can as the death toll in Gaza continues to grow, writes Chris Stevenson. But he has little to show for it.
Report:
No diplomatic breakthrough for the US over Israel-Gaza – so where do we go from here?
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has been busy speaking to as many nations as he can as the death toll in Gaza continues to grow, writes Chris Stevenson. But he has little to show for it
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as advance on urban centre looms
The Israeli army severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with airstrikes on Monday, preparing for expected ground battles with Hamas militants in Gaza’s largest city and an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.
Already, the Palestinian death toll surpassed 10,000, the health ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Monday, making it the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence since Israel’s establishment 75 years ago.
Casualties are likely to rise sharply as the war turns to close urban combat. Troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon, Israeli media reported, and Palestinian militants who have had years to prepare are likely to fight street by street, launching ambushes from a vast network of tunnels.
“We’re closing in on them,” said Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesperson. “We’ve completed our encirclement, separating Hamas strongholds in the north from the south.”
Pro-Palestinian groups defy police calls to postpone Armistice day march
Pro-Palestinian groups have defied calls by the Metropolitan Police to postpone a demonstration on Armistice Day.
Concerns have been raised about the protest due to take place in central London on Saturday.
The Met said senior officers had asked various groups behind the event to “urgently reconsider” and described the plans as “not appropriate” during a meeting yesterday.
But the coalition of groups, which includes Stop the War and the Muslim Association of Britain, insisted they would press ahead with the demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
More details here:
Pro-Palestinian groups defy police calls to call off Armistice Day march
The Metropolitan Police described the plans as ‘not appropriate’ and expressed concerns about criminal activity.
Israeli troops poised to press into Gaza City with force, as ‘death toll passes 10,000’
Israeli troops are poised to push into the dense confines of Gaza City after pounding the north of the territory with airstrikes. The attacks in the last 24 hours were some of the heaviest in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment in the wake of a Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October, during which 1,400 people were killed and another 240 taken hostage.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll had crossed 10,000 on Monday, with the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, saying the enclave was becoming a “graveyard for children”.
“Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day,” Mr Guterres said. The health ministry in the strip has said that more than 4,000 children have been killed since the start of the Israeli bombing campaign.
Our international editor Chris Stevenson reports:
Gaza death toll has passed 10,000, Hamas-controlled health ministry says
Health ministry in Hamas-run territory says 4,000 young people among those killed as UN chief calls besieged territory ‘a graveyard for children’
Met Police urges pro-Palestine protesters to delay Armistice Day march but resists calls for ban
The Metropolitan Police has urged organisers to postpone a pro-Palestine march planned for Armistice Day over fears it could spark disorder amid growing political pressure on the force to ban the demonstration.
Senior officers said they were concerned breakaway groups “intent on fuelling disorder” will commit crimes if the protest on 11 November goes ahead.
Met Police urges pro-Palestine protesters to delay Armistice Day march
The prime minister called planned demonstrations on 11 November an ‘affront to the British public’, while home secretary said they would ‘desecrate’ Remembrance weekend
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies