Independent
Gaza war latest: Israel launches invasion as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians set to flee Gaza City

Israel said it would call up to 60,000 reservists for the new offensive and other heavily populated areas of the war-torn Gaza Strip

Steffie Banatvala
Thursday 21 August 2025 15:26 BST
Huge Gaza explosion livestreamed in Khan Younis without civilians below flinching

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City after the Israeli military launched the next stage of its ground offensive, despite widespread international condemnation.

Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that IDF troops had begun circling the outskirts of Gaza City as part of the first stages of its new assault.

Israeli forces have escalated shelling on Sabra and Tuffah neighbourhoods, as hundreds of Palestinians fled Zeitoun and Sabra.

Following a clash with Hamas south of Khan Younis in the strip on Wednesday, the IDF spokesman said: “We will deepen the attack on Hamas in Gaza City, a stronghold of governmental and military terror for the terrorist organization.”

Hamas, in a statement on Telegram, accused Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire deal in favour of continuing a “brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza City.”

It comes as Israel said it would call up to 60,000 reservists for the new offensive and other heavily populated areas of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

More than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry.

IDF warns medics, residents to move ahead of 'full evacuation'

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that the military had started making what he said were initial warning calls to medical and international organisations operating in Gaza's north, telling them that Gaza City residents should start to prepare to move out of the city and towards the south.

Mr Adraee also shared a recording of what he said was an Israeli officer telling a Gazan health ministry official that hospitals in southern Gaza should also prepare to receive patients from medical facilities in the north, who will be forced to evacuate.

The call could not be independently verified.

Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 15:26

UK joins calls for Israel to allow foreign journalists into Gaza

The UK has called on Israel to allow foreign journalists to enter Gaza as Tel Aviv ramps up its offensive.

In a statement alongside 25 other members of the Media Freedom Coalition, the UK urged Israel to “allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection for journalists operating in Gaza”.

Foreign media have been banned from entering Gaza since October 2023, other than for brief, tightly controlled trips escorted by the Israeli military. Many Palestinian journalists in the region have been killed.

The coalition said: “Journalists and media workers play an essential role in putting the spotlight on the devastating reality of war. Access to conflict zones is vital to carrying out this role effectively.

“We oppose all attempts to restrict press freedom and block entry to journalists during conflicts.

“We also strongly condemn all violence directed against journalists and media workers, especially the extremely high number of fatalities, arrests and detentions.”

Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 15:16

Photos: Palestinians queue to receive food aid in Khan Younis

Food crisis continues as Israel ramps up offensive
Food crisis continues as Israel ramps up offensive (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 15:00

Turkish ports require ships to declare they have no links to Israel: shipping sources

Turkish ports are informally requiring shipping agents to provide letters confirming vessels have no ties to Israel and are not carrying military or hazardous cargo bound for the country, two shipping sources were cited as saying by Reuters.

The instruction applies nationwide, though no official circular has been issued.

Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 14:30

Photos: Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza, heading South following Gaza City operation

Displaced Palestinian women fleeing northern Gaza ride with their belongings as they head south, amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City
Displaced Palestinian women fleeing northern Gaza ride with their belongings as they head south, amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 14:00

Watch: Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah

Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 13:15

Photos: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 12:49

Famine in Gaza is 'deliberate': UNRWA chief

Earlier, we brought you news that the head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency warned that malnourished children in Gaza could die without immediate emergency aid during Israel’s Gaza City operation.

Philippe Lazzarini has added: “It is a manufactured and fabricated famine. It is deliberate. Food has been used as an instrument of war.”

In May, a global hunger monitor said that half a million people in the Gaza Strip faced starvation but stopped short of using the term famine.

It is a manufactured and fabricated famine. It is deliberate. Food has been used as an instrument of war.

Philippe Lazzarini
Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 12:45

Only 250 of expected 1,800 aid trucks entered Gaza over past 3 days: local officials

Just 250 of an expected 1,800 aid trucks entered Gaza over the past three days, Gaza’s government media office said on Telegram.

It added that “vital food items” are still being blocked, including eggs, nutritional supplements, meat, dairy products, fruit and vegetables.

Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 12:30

Malnourished children may die amid Gaza City operation: UNRWA chief

File: Philippe Lazzarini
File: Philippe Lazzarini (AP)

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency warned that malnourished children in Gaza could die without immediate emergency aid during Israel’s Gaza City operation.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has said that data shows a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza City since March.

“We have a population that is extremely weak that will be confronted with a new major military operation,” he told a Geneva press club meeting.

“Many will simply not have the strength to undergo a new displacement."

“If there is no crisis plan, then they (the children suffering from malnutrition) will certainly be condemned.”

Steffie Banatvala21 August 2025 12:15

