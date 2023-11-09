Watch live from Israel-Gaza border amid fierce fighting in Gaza City

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view from the Israel-Gaza border amid fierce fighting in Gaza City on Thursday, 9 November.

This live stream, based in southern Israel, comes as Israeli forces battled Hamas militants through shell-blasted buildings in Palestine’s largest city.

Gaza City residents told Reuters that tanks were stationed around Gaza City and Israeli forces were moving closer to two hospitals where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

Hamas has released a video on Wednesday appearing to show intense street fighting in Gaza City.

The conflict has now entered its second month following Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said there should be “no reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza” and there should be Palestinian-led governance with Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.