Two Israelis killed after rocket fire from Gaza

Two Israelis have been killed in a rocket barrage on the southern town of Ashkelon, according to Israeli paramedics.

It was reported that both victims were women after one rocket hit a residential building and two landed in an open area.

A third person was also said to be in a critical condition, and 10 people were said to be injured in total.

At the site of the rocket attack a huge hole was seen in one building. Witnesses described how they just had seconds to dive for cover.

“We dived for the shelter when the rocket hit and after saw a massive hole in the building,” said Oshi Aohnah, a shop owner.

“We ran upstairs and found an old man shouting that his wife was missing. She was buried under part of the building which had collapsed on her.”

Paramedics said there had been two direct hits on two buildings.