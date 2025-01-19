Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas has named the three female hostages it plans to release on Sunday, clearing the way for the Gaza ceasefire to begin after a shaky several hour delay.

The fragile long-awaited agreement, brokered by the US and Qatar, was expected to come into effect at 8:30 am local time and pave the way for the end of 15 months of ruinous war. Under the first six-week phase, it would see the release of 33 hostages, including a British-Israeli citizen, as well as hundreds of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

However, moments before the truce, the Israeli premier accused the Palestinian militant group of not living up to its commitments by failing to provide the names of the three hostages due to be released later in the day.

Even after the deadline past, Israeli airstrikes pounded northern and central Gaza.

Hours in to the ceasefire Hamas released the names: British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari, 28, Doron Steinbrecher,31 and Romi Goren, 24. Doron and Emily were both seized from Kfar Aza kibbutz, Romi was taken by militants from the Nova music festival. Hamas blamed the initial delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons,” stating that it remained committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.

open image in gallery Emily Damari has been named as among three female hostages set for release ( Mandy Damari )

Israel has not as yet confirmed the list of names.

Netanyahu then said the ceasfire would come into effect 11.15am local time, after initially saying his office “directed the IDF” the ceasefire was not starting.

The Israeli military later stated it had struck targets in northern and central Gaza.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari also said, “At the direction of the Prime Minister, the military will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip area as long as Hamas does not fulfil its obligations.”

In Gaza, residents reported hearing artillery fire, and later medics confirmed that three Palestinians were killed in eastern Gaza City by Israeli drones that opened fire in parts of the city’s east. The hostages are expected to be released after 4.30 pm local time.

The delay underscored the fragility of the agreement, which was finally reached after a year of intense mediation by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. It was meant to mark the beginning of the end of 15 months of bloody fighting that has claimed the lives of more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza and over 1000 in Israel.

The deal is split into three phases, with the first 42-day stage seeing 33 hostages returned from Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees released. Israeli forces would then pull back into a buffer zone inside Gaza, and many displaced Palestinians would be able to return home. The devastated territory is also expected to see a surge in humanitarian aid.

open image in gallery The ceasefire was delayed until Hamas released a full list of names ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Negotiations on the far more difficult second phase of this ceasefire are set to begin in just over two weeks and see the remaining hostages released and more palestinian prisoners, with concerns the war will resume after the six-week first phase.

Netanyahu has faced growing pressure from extreme right members of his cabinet not to sign the deal.

On Sunday, hardline Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party resigned from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s cabinet over the Gaza ceasefire deal, their party confirmed.

The Otzma Yehudit party is no longer part of the ruling coalition but has said it will not attempt to bring down Netanyahu’s government.

The tensions and delays has raised concerns among families of the hostages in Israel and civilians in Gaza, who fear the deal will collapse before it even starts.

In Gaza, families displaced multiple times have struggled to survive under unprecedented bombardment and famine. Some began returning to their homes in parts of Gaza City early Sunday, with photos shared of families transporting their belongings on horseback, even as tank shelling continued to the east, closer to the Israeli border.

Nedal, displaced seven times and living in tent, said he hoped it was a “natural delay” due to the difficult situation in Gaza.

“The planes have not left the skies of Gaza since the moment the agreement was announced. I felt that I would move freely and that the feeling of fear and anxiety would end.”

In Israel families of the hostages were also holding their breath.

open image in gallery Large parts of Gaza have been razed to the ground in the 15-month war ( REUTERS )

Among the names of the hostages slated to be released on Sunday is Emily Damari, 28, who grew up in southeast London and moved to Israel in her 20s. She was abducted from Kfar Aza Kibbutz on 7 October and, according to her mother, was shot in the hand and wounded by shrapnel.

Later in the deal Ali Sharabi, 52, is also expected to be released. He was seized from Kibbutz Be’eri. His wife, who was born in Bristol and two teenage daughters were killed in the 7 October attack.

The youngest on the list is Kfir Bibas, who turned two years old in captivity on Saturday. Kfir was just eight months old when he was seized from his home, alongside his five-year-old brother Ariel and mother Yarden.

Ofri Bibas Levy, Kfir’s aunt, said on Saturday that the family did not know if they were still alive, adding, “I can’t wait to hug you all again.”

Among the oldest is Oded Lifshitz, 84, a retired journalist and peace activist who has British family. He was seized from Nir Oz on 7 October alongside Yocheved, who was later released.

Daniel, Oded’s grandson, said his grandfather has a lung disease and high blood pressure, and their last proof of life was over a year ago. He expressed concern that the deal might collapse before it is completed.

“It’s very exciting, and it’s very stressful. We are impatient to see who is going to be freed. I still won’t believe it will happen until we see them in the Red Cross jeep. That will mark the start of hopefully all the remaining 98 hostages coming back home.”

Palestinian prisoners are also due to be released Sunday afternoon if the ceasefire goes into effect. Families of the detainees were also anxious. Israel’s Justice Ministry published a list of 734 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in the deal’s first phase last week - among them dozens of women and minors, with the youngest detainee being just 16 years old.