Israel is to begin daily four-hour pauses in its military campaign against Hamas in northern Gaza to allow residents to flee south, the White House has said.

US President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put in daily pauses earlier this week. Israel is said to have committed to announcing each window three hours in advance. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that civilians would be able to flee using two routes, with a coastal road joining the territory's main north-south highway that has been used by tens of thousands of people in recent says.

Mr Kirby called the pauses a "significant first step" and that the US "want to see them continued for as long as they are needed". Similar short-term pauses have occurred in , but Thursday's announcement appeared to be an effort to formalise and expand the process, as the US has pressed Israel to take greater steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

Gaza has been under aerial bombardment for a month in the wake of an attack inside Israel by Hamas on 7 October that saw 1,400 people killed and around 240 taken hostage back into Gaza. Ground operations have also ramping up in the last 10 days, with intense fighting inside Gaza City in the north of the Strip, where Israel has focused its ground forces.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Strip has said more than 10,800 people in Gaza had been killed as of Thursday, about 40 per cent of them children, in air and artillery strikes, with areas laid waste by unrelenting Israeli bombardments. There were no immediate reports of a lull in fighting in the wake of the White House announcement.

Israel has also blockaded the Strip, with the UN and aid agencies saying that far more aid needs to be allowed into the besieged territory as fuel used for power, water, food and medical supplies all run low or out. The United States wants to see more trucks carrying humanitarian aid get into Gaza, aiming for 150 trucks a day, Mr Kirby said. "We need to see more soon, he said. Before the current conflict, 400 or more trucks of aid used to enter the Strip. The US State Department said that it is critical humanitarian supplies and assistance be expanded in the areas where people are moving.

Mr Biden told reporters as he left the White House soon after the announcement that he had sought a longer pause. "Yes," he said. "I've asked for a pause longer than three days." Asked if he was frustrated with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Biden said, "It's taken a little longer than I hoped." The president also said there was “no possibility” of a ceasefire

Israel's defence minister said later on Thursday that the military was undertaking "localised, pinpoint measures" in Gaza to enable Palestinian refugees to flee the fighting with Hamas, in an apparent reference to four-hour pauses announced by Washington.

"These things do not detract from the war fighting," Yoav Gallant said when asked about the US announcement. Israeli military spokesman, Lt Col Richard Hecht said: "There’s no ceasefire, I repeat there’s no ceasefire. What we are doing, that four-hour window, these are tactical, local pauses for humanitarian aid."

A UN spokesperson says any halt to fighting for humanitarian purposes would ideally need to be coordinated with the United Nations. Stephane Dujarric said a pause would need to be agreed by all parties to the conflict and coordinated by the UN "to be truly effective".

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces fought Hamas militants and inched their way closer to two big hospitals where thousands are seeking shelter in and around the al-Shifa Hospital and al-Quds Hospital as ground battles rage around them and air strikes rain down from above. The Israeli military says Hamas' main command center is located in and under the al-Shifa Hospital complex and that Hamas uses those inside hospitals as human shields. Hospital staff at al-Shifa deny that claim.

The hospital has been overwhelmed with daily waves of wounded from airstrikes. The UN delivered two truckloads of supplies Wednesday night, the second delivery since the war began — enough to last a few hours, the director said.

"The conditions here are disastrous in every sense of the word," the director Mohammed Abu Selmia told The Associated Press. "We're short on medicine and equipment, and the doctors and nurses are exhausted. — We're unable to do much for the patients."

The UN humanitarian office, OCHA, said Israel had again told residents of the north to move south, and that shelling around the main road continued, endangering evacuees. "We saw decomposed bodies, people from civilian cars, civilians like us, not military cars or resistance men," Khaled Abu Issa told Reuters after crossing into the south with his family at Wadi Gaza.

Mr Kirby said the four-hour pauses could help with transitions for any hostage release, as well as for humanitarian purposes.

"Getting all 239 hostages [still held] back with their families to include the less than 10 Americans that we know are being held. So if we can get all the hostages out, that's a nice finite goal... Humanitarian pauses can be useful in the transfer process," he said.

Indirect talks were taking place in Qatar — which also played a role in the freeing of four hostages by Hamas last month — about a larger release of hostages. CIA Director William Burns was in Doha on Thursday to discuss efforts to win the release of hostages in Gaza with the Qatari prime minister and the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, US officials told various US media outlets.

Also on Thursday, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza said it is prepared to release two Israeli hostages, an older woman and a boy, for humanitarian and medical reasons once appropriate measures are met. It was not clear what those measures were.

Meanwhile, in Paris, officials from about 80 countries and organisations were meeting to coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza and find ways to help wounded civilians escape the siege, now in its second month.

"Without a ceasefire, lifting of siege and indiscriminate bombarding and warfare, the haemorrhage of human lives will continue," Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said before the White House announcement.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report