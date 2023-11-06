Israel-Hamas war – live: IDF ‘divides Gaza into two’ as besieged area sees third communication blackout
Israeli warplanes strike two refugee camps, killing at least 53 people
Israel’s military said it has encircled Gaza City and divided the besieged coastal strip into two.
“Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters, calling it a “significant stage” in Israel’s war against the Hamas militant group in the enclave.
It comes as Gaza sees its third communication outage in nearly a month-long war.
The “collapse in connectivity” across Gaza, reported by internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmed by Palestinian telecom company Paltel, made it even more complicated to convey details of the new stage of the military offensive.
Gaza has been hit by an unprecedented level of airstrikes as the Israeli military said it was conducting a “significant attack” only hours after announcing it had severed the enclave into two having reached the Mediterranean coastline.
Israeli warplanes also struck two refugee camps, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens in central Gaza, the zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians to seek refuge, health officials said. Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush Hamas, despite US appeals for brief pauses to get aid to desperate civilians.
More than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in nearly a month of war in Gaza, with about 4,000 of them minors, said Hamas-run Health Ministry.
US top diplomat visits West Bank in bid for future peace as airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza
US secretary of state Antony Blinken visited the West Bank on Sunday as he claimed the ruling Palestinian Authority (PA) should play a central role in the future of the Gaza Strip.
Mr Blinken passed through Israeli checkpoints to meet PA president Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Ramallah on his second visit to the region since Palestinian Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on 7 October, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 others hostage.
US top diplomat visits Palestinian West Bank as airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza
More than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the Hamas-run health ministry
Met Police could ban pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day
Police are considering whether to ban a controversial pro-Palestinian march in London planned for Armistice Day.
Scotland Yard said it would use “all powers and tactics” at its disposal to prevent disruption, including Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986, which allows the banning of a procession when there is a risk of serious disorder.
Met Police could ban pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day
There are fears that protesters could disrupt the two-minute silence commemorating the war dead next Saturday.
Israel must pause hostilities in Gaza to allow aid to reach its desperate civilian population
Four weeks after the Hamas attack on Israel, peace is as far away as ever. Humanitarian support must be allowed into Gaza to limit the damage to innocent people. Read our editorial here:
Editorial: Israel must pause hostilities in Gaza to allow aid for civilians
Editorial: Four weeks after the Hamas attack on Israel, peace is as far away as ever. Humanitarian support must be allowed into Gaza to limit the damage to innocent people
Labour frontbencher John Healey accepts Starmer’s approach to Israel-Hamas war has ‘caused hurt’
The shadow defence secretary has acknowledged Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war has “caused hurt to many people”.
John Healey’s comments come as the Labour leader battles to maintain discipline inside his party, amid a revolt over his refusal to call for a ceasefire.
Sir Keir has instead joined the UK and the US in urging a humanitarian “pause”, short of a full-scale ceasefire, in Gaza.
Earlier this week, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar criticised Sir Keir for having “hurt” Muslim communities during an interview with LBC in which he suggested the Israeli government had the right to withhold water and power.
Asked if he accepted Mr Sarwar’s criticism that Sir Keir’s approach had caused hurt to Muslim voters, Mr Healey told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I accept that it’s caused hurt to many people and Keir Starmer would do that as well.
John Healey accepts Starmer's approach to Israel-Hamas war has 'caused hurt'
Shadow defence secretary John Healey said Labour leader Keir Starmer wanted to bring people with him on the issue of a ceasefire
Irish girl, 8, feared dead in Hamas attack could still be alive – report
The daughter of an Irish national believed to have been killed in the Hamas attacks of 7 October reportedly could be still alive and being held hostage.
Emily Hand, eight, was feared dead after the assault on Kibbutz Be’eri.
Hamas killed more than 100 people in the kibbutz, with dozens more missing following the violence.
The girl’s father, Thomas Hand – who is originally from Dublin, gave an emotional media interview after being informed she had likely been murdered in the attack.
Israeli media reported on Sunday that the family has been informed Emily may be alive and being held hostage in Gaza. The Israeli Defence Forces told them of this possibility on 31 October, the reports said.
Irish girl, 8, feared dead in Hamas attack could still be alive - report
It was initially believed Emily Hand, eight, was killed in the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri
Six people charged by police after pro-Palestinian protest in London
Six people have been charged following instances of public disorder and anti-social behaviour during a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday, the police have said.
More than 1,000 police officers were on duty during the marches in central London.
A police statement said “the vast majority of people demonstrated peacefully” but there were multiple reports of criminal behaviour.
The Metropolitan Police said they arrested 29 people throughout the day, as well as one further person on Sunday morning, and have since charged six people.
Six people charged by police after pro-Palestinian protest in London
The Metropolitan Police said 29 people were arrested during pro-Palestinian marches over the weekend
Israel strikes two refugee camps in Gaza, killing 53
Israeli warplanes yesterday struck two refugee camps, killing at least 53 people and wounding dozens in central Gaza, the zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians to seek refuge, health officials said.Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush Hamas, despite US appeals for brief pauses to get aid to desperate civilians.
Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said more than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in nearly a month of war in Gaza, more than 4,000 of them children and minors. That toll likely will rise as Israeli troops advance into dense, urban neighbourhoods.
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others, the Health Ministry said. An AP reporter at a nearby hospital saw eight dead children, including a baby, brought in after the strike. A surviving child was led down the corridor, her clothes caked in dust.
Arafat Abu Mashaia, who lives in the camp, said the Israeli airstrike flattened several multistorey homes where people forced out of other parts of Gaza were sheltering.“It was a true massacre,” he said. “All here are peaceful people. I challenge anyone who says there were resistance (fighters) here.”There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Another airstrike hit a house near a school at the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Staff at Al-Aqsa Hospital told the AP at least 13 people were killed. The camp was struck on Thursday as well.
Despite appeals and overseas protests, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas and accusing the militant of using civilians as human shields. Critics say Israel’s strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of civilians killed.
On the ground, Israeli forces in Gaza have reported finding stashes of weapons, at times including explosives, suicide drones and missiles.
Gaza loses telecom contact again
Gaza lost communications yesterday in its third total outage of the Israel-Hamas war.“Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters, calling it a “significant stage” in Israel’s war against the Hamas militant group ruling the enclave.
Israeli media reported troops were expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours. Strong explosions were seen in northern Gaza after nightfall.
The “collapse in connectivity” across Gaza, reported by internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmed by Palestinian telecom company Paltel, made it even more complicated to convey details of the new stage of the military offensive.“We have lost communication with the vast majority of the UNRWA team members,” UN Palestinian refugee agency spokesperson Juliette Touma told The Associated Press.
The first Gaza outage lasted 36 hours and the second one for a few hours.
Harris to discuss boosting humanitarian aid to Gaza
US vice president Kamala Harris will discuss the Biden administration’s efforts to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict with foreign leaders during a phone conversation on Monday, her office said.
Irish criticism of Israel not harming bid to get citizens out of Gaza – Martin
Ireland’s deputy leader has said there is no evidence his government’s criticism of Israel is hindering efforts to get Irish citizens out of the Gaza Strip.
Around 35-40 Irish passport holders remained in the territory yesterday and none had been included on the lists of international citizens able to leave through the Rafah crossing to Egypt.
Tanaiste Micheal Martin insisted Israeli authorities and officials in Egypt were helping Irish diplomats in their efforts to get the citizens out.
Irish criticism of Israel not harming bid to get citizens out of Gaza – Martin
Around 35-40 Irish passport holders remained in the territory on Sunday.
