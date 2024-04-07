Israel pulls out almost all ground troops from southern Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Israeli military has withdrawn most ground troops from southern Gaza exactly six months after the start of its most recent offensive last October.

One brigade was left in Khan Younis tasked with securing the “Netzarim corridor” that divides the Gaza Strip, according to local reports.

The military has been reducing numbers in the strip since the start of the year to relieve reservists while under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation.

It was unclear whether the withdrawal would delay a long-threatened incursion into the southern city of Rafah, which Netanyahu says is needed to eliminate Hamas.

Rafah has become the last refuge for more than a million Palestinians sheltering in the territory near the border with Egypt. The UN has warned an assault on the city would lead to a “slaughter”.

Buildings reduced to rubble in Khan Younis, Gaza, after the Israeli military withdrew most of its ground troops from the region ( REUTERS )

Israel had planned a ground invasion of the southern city of Rafah, claiming it is a hive of Hamas’s remaining strongholds. More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population are taking refuge in the city.

Following the withdrawal of the troops, Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman, said Mr Netanyahu would “absolutely” go ahead with a ground invasion of Rafah. “If we don’t go ahead with Rafah, we lose the war,” he added.

The White House claimed the withdrawal was likely so troops could “rest and refit” rather than a move towards a new operation.

“They’ve been on the ground for four months, the word we’re getting is they’re tired, they need to be refit,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC news.

But a senior Israeli government source told Sky News the withdrawal was likely linked to ongoing negotiations with Hamas over Israel hostages with Mr Netanyahu “desperate” for a deal.

Three Palestinians walk in front of a mosque and surrounding rubble as the Israeli military withdrew from southern Gaza exactly six months after the conflict began ( REUTERS )

On Saturday, Hamas said it would attend ceasefire talks in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday, in response to an invitation by Egyptian mediators.

US CIA Director Bill Burns also arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening to attend Sunday’s talks. Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation were expected to take part in the talks as well, Egypt’s Al Qahera news reported.

It comes as pressure has been mounting on the UK government to suspend arms sales to Israel after seven aid workers were killed by the Israeli military.

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden told Sky News Israel had made “big mistakes” during the conflict and the UK was holding them to a “very high standard”.

Mr Dowden insisted the UK was not giving Mr Netanyahu’s government “carte blanche” over its actions, and was having “robust conversations” with them - especially in light of the killing of three UK aid workers last week.

This combination of photos provided by World Central Kitchen/WCK.org, shows seven aid workers who were killed in Gaza Monday 1 April 2024 ( AP )

He also said any halt in sales was a decision for business secretary Kemi Badenoch, on the advice of foreign secretary Lord Cameron, and he had “not changed his advice” yet.

However, Lord Cameron warned on Sunday that British support for Israel was not unconditional and Palestinians in Gaza were on the brink of famine.

The foreign secretary said the situation in Gaza is “dire” and “the prospect of famine is real” as a Royal Navy ship was deployed to help supply “life-saving aid” to the strip.

This story is being updated.