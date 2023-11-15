For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel forces have raided Gaza’s largest hospital, with doctors saying inside al-Shifa saying it is a "gamble to move between the buildings" as gunfire continues.

Witnesses say the troops have been searching wards of questioning people inside, having surrounded the complex where more than 2,000 patients, staff and people sheltering have been trapped without electricity and supplies.

Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that troops were carrying out “a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in Shifa Hospital” which the military claim sits atop a command centre and a network of militant tunnels. It is an accusation Hamas denies.

Speaking to The Independent from inside al-Shifa, Dr Ahmed Makhalati, head of the hospital's burns unit, said: “The situation is very difficult – the Israel army broke into the Shifa complex after various battles at the gates of the hospital.

"The soldiers are still inside the complex... the Israelis appear to be in one section of the hospital " Dr Makhalati said, but that it was difficult to see properly as it is "dangerous to take a look from the window [and] it’s a gamble to move between the buildings.".

"We cannot move from building to building [and] the situation is really tense," he said. The Israeli military is not in all the buildings... They remain inside just one department." He said that staff "haven’t heard about arrests, detentions or evacuations."

International attention has been focused on the fate of hundreds of patients and more displaced civilians trapped inside the sprawling complex as electricity and supplies dwindle. Gaza officials say many patients including three newborn babies have died in recent days as it is run out of fuel, leaving incubators without power.

Prematurely-born Palestinian babies in al-Shifa (Supplied)

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza said that Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments which house intensive care units.

Israel “stormed the buildings," he told The Associated Press, adding that patients, including children, are terrified. "They are screaming. It's a very terrifying situation ... we can do nothing for the patients but pray."

A senior Israeli military official said Israeli forces engaged in gun battles with Hamas operatives outside of the complex but not within the hospital buildings, and a number of militants had been “neutralised”.

The official said troops uncovered unspecified weapons and "terror infrastructure" inside the hospital compound.

The military confirmed Palestinian reports that its forces had interrogated individuals inside Shifa - but would not comment any further.

“In the last hour, we saw concrete evidence that Hamas terrorists used the Shifa hospital as.. headquarters. We will publish this evidence later,” the official told reporters declining to elaborate. “Our soldiers are making a slow and deliberate progress based on our intelligence. We are in direct contact with the health authorities in the hospital.”

A view inside al-Shifa hospital on Wednesday (Gaza health ministry via Reuters)

“Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza,” the official added.

The Israeli military said that the operation continued, with troops where they were conducting searches for “Hamas terror infrastructure an weapons” as well as hostages taken by Hamas during their deadly 7 October attack on southern Israel in which 1,2000 were killed and around 240 were taken hostage back into Gaza. The Israeli army said their soldiers were accompanied by medical teams and had brought medical supplies and baby food as well as incubators and other equipment.

Rear Admiral Hagari said that military had repeatedly “publicly warned” Hamas against its continued military use of Shifa - an accusation Hamas denies.

“We… gave ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital. The IDF has also facilitated wide scale evacuation of the hospital and maintained regular dialogue with hospital authorities,” he added.

Dr Makhalati said that "around 1am [local time] the Israeli military issued a warning to staff inside to move away from the doors and gates of the hospital as they will break in".

"But there were various air strikes and bombardments around Shifa hospital shortly before, causing a half metre hole in one of the departments where I think the soldiers entered," he added.

An image released by the Israel military showing soldiers in the operation around al-Shifa (Israeli Defence Forces/AFP via G)

The senior Israeli official said that they were still prepared to evacuate newborn babies to a different hospital within Gaza, Egypt, or Israel.

“This offer is still on the table,” he said adding that they had provided the incubators to the hospital.

He said that Israel troops left humanitarian supplies outside of the front gate of the hospital and had notified the hospital it was there.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said: "Reports of military incursion into al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning.

Martin Griffiths, the UN's chief of humanitarian affairs said he was "appalled" by reports of the raid on al-Shifa. The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns. Hospitals are not battlegrounds," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We’ve lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital. We’re extremely worried for their and their patients’ safety."

Hours before the raid, the United States said it had its own intelligence suggesting Hamas used Shifa and other hospitals - and tunnels beneath them - to support military operations and hold hostages. However National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said the US does “not support striking a hospital from the air.”

A truck carrying fuel crosses into Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

“We do not want to see a firefight in a hospital where innocent people, helpless people ,sick people are simply trying to get the medical care they deserve,” he added.

In a press statement Tuesday night, Hamas rejected US administration claims about al-Shifa hospital and called for the establishment of an independent international committee to inspect all hospitals in Gaza.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas. In response to the attack on 7 October, it launched its heaviest ever aerial bombardment of Gaza, with airstrikes continuing. Israeli tanks and ground troops were subsequently sent into northern Gaza, and in the last two and half weeks have claimed control of several key buildings and a central area in Gaza City.

Since Israel's operations began 11,200 people, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah – in the occupied West Bank – and two thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million people have fled their homes.

About 2,700 people have been reported missing, with most believed to be buried under the rubble. The ministry's count does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.

Egyptian security sources said that on Wednesday the first truck of fuel entered Gaza since Israel imposed a total siege on the enclave on 7 October.

The delivery was made possible by Israel giving its approval for 24,000 litres (6,340 gallons) of diesel fuel to be allowed into Gaza for use by UN aid distribution trucks, but not for use at hospitals, according to a humanitarian source.

Limited deliveries of humanitarian aid have been crossing from Egypt into Gaza since 21 October, but Israel had refused to allow in fuel, saying Hamas held plentiful stocks.

The head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), confirmed that it has received fuel that crossed into Gaza via the Rafah crossing, but called for more to be allowed to enter the besieged territory.

"This fuel cannot be used for the overall humanitarian response, including for medical and water facilities or the work of UNRWA," Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement. UNRWA needs 160,000 litres of fuel each day to complete "basic humanitarian operations," he added.

The UN had warned in recent days that it would soon have to halt humanitarian operations, including the distribution of relief within Gaza, as its fuel stocks became fully depleted.