Warning: This livestream may contain distressing scenes.

Watch live from the Israel-Palestine border on Monday, 13 November, as the World Health Organization (WHO) said Gaza's main hospital "is not functioning as a hospital anymore".

Hospitals, including the Al-Shifa complex, are blockaded by Israeli forces and staff are barely able to care for patients inside.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Shifa has not had water for three days and “is not functioning as a hospital anymore," in a post on social media.

"Premature and new-born babies on life support are reportedly dying due to power, oxygen, and water cuts at Al-Shifa Hospital, while others are at risk. Staff across a number of hospitals are reporting a lack of fuel, water, and basic medical supplies, putting the lives of all patients at immediate risk," the WHO said in a statement.

The conflict has now entered its second month following Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October.