Hamas has handed captive Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, the first of eight hostages set to be released today as part of a ceasefire in the enclave.

Hamas is due to release two more Israeli hostages as well as five Thai captives, and Israel is to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, in the third such exchange since fighting paused earlier this month.

Ms Berger, 20, was abducted alongside four other female soldiers, who were freed on Saturday.

She was filmed emerging from a heavily damaged building, flanked by more than a dozen militants, before being handed to the Red Cross.

She was then driven to Israeli soldiers inside the Gaza Strip. A video from Ms Berger’s family home showed dozens of people celebrating as they watched her being released.

“This is the happiest moment of my life,” one of Ms Berger’s relatives told Israeli outlet Channel 12. “Now we can breathe again.”

open image in gallery Family members and supporters of Israeli captive, Agam Berger, celebrate in Holon as she is released ( REUTERS )

The Israeli military confirmed shortly afterwards that Ms Berger had crossed the border back into Israel. She is believed to be heading to a reception centre in southern Israel where she will be reunited with her parents. She was held in Gaza for 482 days.

Ms Berger had reportedly arrived at the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel just two days before Hamas’s 7 October attacks in 2023, to serve as an observer. Around 1,200 people were killed during those attacks, while 251 more, including Ms Berger, were taken hostage.

She was captured alongside her fellow observers Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, who have all been released already.

Israel’s retaliatory air and ground offensive in Gaza in the 15 months since that Hamas attack has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, and displaced nearly 2 million people.

The other Israelis to be released are Arbel Yehoud, 29 and Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old man. There was no official confirmation of the identities of the Thai nationals.

Hundreds of Palestinians and heavily armed militants were filmed gathering outside the residence of slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, reportedly for the second handover.

Hamas said that on Thursday they would release Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, who were both seized from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Ms Yehoud, who appeared in a Palestinian Islamic Jihad video this week, was taken with her partner Ariel Cunio. Cunio, together with his brother David, remains inside Gaza and is not included in the list of releases for the first part of the ceasefire deal.

Ms Yehoud’s brother Dolev was killed during the 7 October assault. The partner of Moses, one of the oldest remaining hostages, was also killed by militants on 7 October. His ex-wife Margalit Moses, initially a hostage, was released during the first ceasefire deal in November 2023.

A group representing the families of the hostages said on Wednesday that Hamas would also release five Thai hostages, but no names were given or details of their release.

At least 33 Thai citizens, mostly farm workers, were abducted by Hamas on 7 October. Wiwwaeo Sriaoun, the mother of one of the six remaining Thai hostages inside Gaza, told AFP on Thursday she was “nervous” and hoped her son, who was a farmhand, would be among those released.

open image in gallery Agam Berger was flanked by dozens of Hamas militants as she was released in Jabalia, northern Gaza ( REUTERS )

Of the people set to be released from prisons in Israel, 30 are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis. Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent former militant leader and theatre director who took part in a dramatic jailbreak in 2021 before being rearrested days later, is also among those set to be released.

In the West Bank, families of the detainees waited anxiously for news of the releases, which, according to Arabic media, will include 32 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life, 48 prisoners with long sentences, and 30 minors. A list shared with The Independent showed the youngest was just 15 years old.

Israel said Ms Yehoud was supposed to have been freed last Saturday and delayed the opening of crossings to northern Gaza when she was not. After an agreement, brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, was pushed through late on Sunday to release her on Thursday, Israel opened the crossing, known as the Netzarim corridor, the following morning.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians then began returning to their homes in the north of the enclave, much of which has been destroyed by more than 15 months of war.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar, which brokered the ceasefire after a year of tough negotiations, resolved the dispute with an agreement that Ms Yehoud would be released Thursday. Another three hostages, all men, are set to be freed Saturday along with dozens more Palestinian prisoners.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in the first phase in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce’s initial six weeks. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages were either killed in Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack or have died in captivity.

Three Israeli civilians and now five soldiers— all women— have been released so far in the ceasefire, which began on 19 January. In return, Israel has released 290 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.