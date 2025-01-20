Freed British Israeli hostage who lost two fingers ‘on road to recovery’ says mother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British-Israeli hostage is “in high spirits and on the road to recovery,” her mother has said, during the first public comments made by the relatives of the three women freed from captivity in Gaza on Sunday.

Speaking from Sheba hospital in Tel Aviv where the women are still being evaluated, Mandy Damari said her daughter Emily, 28 was recovering well, despite having lost two fingers on her left hand. She thanked those who helped secure Emily’s release “from the bottom of our hearts” and urged people to “keep on fighting for the remaining 94 hostages.”

“There are too many other families waiting to hug their loved ones or bring them back for a proper burial,” she added.

open image in gallery Emily, Doron and Romi during the handover from Gaza ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ms Damari spoke alongside Yamit Ashkenazi, sister of released hostage Doron Steinbrecher, who was also seized with Emily from Kibbutz Kafr Aza on 7 October and freed on Sunday.

Yamit said that Doron, 31, a veterinary nurse, was “strong... brave. But the road to rehabilitation is long.”

She read out a message from her sibling Doron, who said: “Go out into the streets. We must carry out all the steps of the deal. Just as I was able to return to my family, everyone should return.”

open image in gallery Mandy Damari and the relatives of three other hostages make first public statements since their release on Sunday ( Bel Trew )

Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of Romi, 24, the youngest of the three, who was seized from the Nova music festival, echoed the pleas for all three phases of the ceasefire to continue to allow the return of all the hostages. She warned the Israeli government: “The train has left the station; let the train arrive at the final destination.”

The hospital staff at Sheba have said the women are in a “stable condition,” but no information has yet been provided about their treatment in captivity. The families have repeatedly asked for privacy.

Emily, Doron, and Romi were freed on Sunday as part of a US-, Qatari-, and Egyptian-brokered deal that would see, in the first phase, the release of 33 hostages from Gaza and nearly 2,000 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. On Monday morning, 90 Palestinian prisoners – all women, children, and teenagers – were released from a prison complex in the occupied West Bank to ecstatic crowds.

The deal also provides a much-needed respite for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. There Israel’s unprecedented bombardment has killed over 46,000 people, displaced more than 90 per cent of the two-million-strong population, and reduced swathes of the besieged strip to rubble.

open image in gallery British-Israeli hostage Emily was one of the first to be released under the ceasefire deal (Family handout/PA) ( PA Media )

But there are fears that the truce will not last beyond the initial six weeks, as Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right members of his ruling coalition to avoid a temporary truce that makes too many concessions.

On Monday, his extreme-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to topple the coalition if the truce continued.

“If, God forbid, the war is not resumed, I will bring the government down,” he told reporters.

“I insisted, demanded, and received an unequivocal commitment from the prime minister, the minister of defence, and the rest of my Cabinet colleagues – we will not stop this war a moment before realising its full goals,” he added.

This has worried people in Gaza and the families of the hostages – especially those whose loved ones are not among the 33 due to be released in the first six-week period.

The second phase, which must still be negotiated, aims to end the war and secure the return of all remaining hostages.