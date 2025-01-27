Israel says eight hostages due to be released by Hamas during Gaza ceasefire are dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight of the 33 hostages due to be released over the coming weeks as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas are dead, Israel has said.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said that Hamas had communicated that 26 of the 33 agreed hostages are alive. Seven of the hostages have already been released, leaving 18 to be freed.

The ceasefire is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas and securing the release of dozens of hostages captured in the Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October 2023 that triggered the conflict. Some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in that attack, with another 250 taken hostage. Israel responded with an air and ground war that has killed more 47,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza health officials.

Before Monday's announcement, Israel believed that at least 35 of the about 90 hostages still held in Gaza are dead.

Hamas provided Israel overnight with a list of information on the status of the hostages. “The families have been informed of the situation of their relatives,” Mr Mencer said, without giving further details on the identity of the eight.

The plan has been for hostages to be released in small groups at least once a week for the 42 days that make up the first phase of the ceasefire. Some 1,900 Palestinian prisoners are also expected to be freed. Three Israeli hostages were released on the first day of the ceasefire, arriving to tearful reunions with families.

They included 28-year-old British-Israeli national Emily Damari, 24-year-old Romi Gonen and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher.

Showing the delicacy of the agreement, Israel delayed the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza after they claimed that Hamas had broken the peace deal by failing to release civilian female hostage Arbel Yehud last weekend as part of the second swap.

Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19 on 25 January instead.

Israel retaliated by delaying the opening of the Netzarim corridor that separates northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave, which was due under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

Late on Sunday, mediator Qatar said Hamas agreed to hand over three Israeli hostages before Friday and Israel started to withdraw its forces from the corridor.

Israeli prime ,inister Benjamin Netanyahu said the hostage release — which will include female soldier Agam Berger — will take place on Thursday. Another three hostages should be released on Saturday as previously planned.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said anyone violating the ceasefire or threatening Israeli forces "will bear the full cost." Israel's military has warned Palestinians not to approach its forces, which have withdrawn to buffer zones inside Gaza.

Dramatic footage on Monday morning showed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians heading towards northern Gaza following Netzarim’s reopening.