Gaza latest: ‘Appalling’ hostage videos spark outcry as UK to evacuate hundreds of ill Palestinian children
Some children have already been evacuated privately under Project Pure Hope, a group set up to bring ill and injured Gazan children for treatment
Videos released of emaciated Israeli hostages in Gaza have sparked international condemnation over the weekend.
Hamas on Saturday released a video of Evyatar David in a fragile condition, after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a video of Rom Braslavski crying on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy were amongst the Western leaders condemning the videos.
Evyatar’s family also spoke out, saying he is “being deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza”.
After Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Red Cross to intervene, Hamas said it would let the organisation bring aid to the hostages if Israel opens permanent humanitarian corridors.
It comes as the UK government is planning to evacuate up to 300 seriously ill or injured children from Gaza for NHS treatment.
The plans, which are believed to be announced within weeks, involve a parent or guardian accompanying each child, The Sunday Times reported.
A UN-backed food security agency said a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza.
More than 60,000 Palestinians have died since October 2023, local officials say.
Who are the Israeli hostages appearing in videos sparking outcry?
Videos released of emaciated Israeli hostages in Gaza have sparked international condemnation over the weekend.
On Saturday Hamas released a video of Evyatar David, 24, in a fragile condition.
On Thursday the Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a video of Rom Braslavski, 21, crying.
Both Braslavski and David were abducted from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023.
They are among the 49 hostages believed still in Gaza, of whom 27 are believed dead.
Netanyahu urges Red Cross to help hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke to Red Cross regional lead, Julien Lerisson, to request help in getting food and medical care to hostages in Gaza.
It comes after videos showed Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski in a visibly fragile state.
“The world cannot remain indifferent to the shocking images,” Netanyahu’s post said.
There are 49 hostages believed still in Gaza, of whom 27 are believed dead.
Israel has been accused of creating a man-made famine in Gaza, which it denies.
In an interrogation room just after 1am, 68-year-old grandmother-of-seven Marji Mansfield was sat across from counter terrorism officers after being arrested at a pro-Palestine protest in central London.
WHO to bring blood units and medical supply: Gaza's health ministry
In their latest update, Gaza’s health ministry said the World Health Organisation will deliver trucks carrying blood units and medical supplies to hospitals in Gaza.
These trucks will not contain any food items, the ministry said in a post on Telegram this morning.
Five more deaths in Gaza from starvation in 24 hours: health ministry
A further five adults have died from malnutrition and starvation in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
Last 24 hours re-capped
We’re back with live coverage of the war in Gaza.
Here are the key updates, bringing you up to speed:
In Gaza:
- Hospital sources said at least 33 more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire while seeking food aid
- Aid deliveries continue to be airdropped, with Israel’s military claiming 136 packages were parachuted in by six countries
Worldwide response:
- The UN Security Council said it would hold a special discussion on the remaining Israeli hostages on Tuesday
- The UK government is planning to evacuate up to 300 seriously ill or injured children for NHS treatment
- Hamas said it would let the Red Cross bring aid to Israeli hostages if Israel opens permanent humanitarian corridors
- That came after Benjamin Netanyahu saw videos of emaciated captives over the weekend and urged the Red Cross to act
- The videos sparked international outcry, including from French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy
- Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, led prayers at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, sparking international condemnation
Data: 88% of Israeli war crimes investigations end without charges: watchdog
Israel has closed nearly nine out of 10 investigations into alleged war crimes and abuses by its forces in Gaza and the West Bank without any charges or findings of wrongdoing, according to a report by a conflict monitor.
Data from conflict monitor Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) shows Israel has closed 88 per cent of cases into alleged war crimes and abuses by its forces in Gaza and the occupied West Bank without filing charges or finding wrongdoing.
