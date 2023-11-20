Watch live view of Israel-Gaza border amid hope ‘hostages could be freed in coming days’
Watch a live view over the Israel-Gaza border on Monday 20 November.
Israel’s ambassador to the US has expressed hope that Hamas could release a significant number of hostages held in Gaza “in the coming days”, amid reports of talks that are also aimed at securing a days-long humanitarian pause in the conflict.
Declining to go into details of the “very sensitive” negotiations to free some of the estimated 240 captives seized in a brutal cross-border incursion on 7 October, Michael Herzog told ABC’s This Week: “They are very serious efforts, and I’m hopeful we can have a deal in the coming days.”
White House deputy national security adviser, Jon Finer, also said on Sunday that he believed a deal to free a considerable number of hostages could be closer than ever.
“What I can say at this point is that some of the outstanding areas of disagreement, in a very complicated, very sensitive negotiation, have been narrowed,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press programme.
