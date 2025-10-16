Gaza latest: Hamas says it has returned all hostage bodies it can as Trump warns Israel could resume fighting
Reports conflict on whether Israel will reopen Rafah border crossing to let in aid
Hamas says all reachable hostage bodies have now been returned to Israel after the Red Cross received the remains of another two late on Wednesday.
Hamas was due to return all 28 of the dead hostages by Monday, but has so far returned only nine. The militant group has now said that it will not be able to recover any more without "significant efforts".
US president Donald Trump has said he would consider allowing Israeli forces to resume fighting if Hamas fails to uphold its end of the ceasefire deal. "Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word," Mr Trump told CNN.
Israel is reportedly preparing to reopen the border between Gaza and Egypt, where aid trucks are waiting to enter the strip, after closing it because Hamas had not yet returned all the hostages.
Israel has also returned the remains of scores of dead Palestinians as part of the ceasefire deal. Late on Wednesday, forensics teams in Gaza said many of the bodies showed signs of "torture and execution". Others appeared decomposed or burned, while some were missing limbs or teeth.
Remains of two Israeli hostages identified
The remains of the two Israeli hostages returned by Hamas last night have been identified by the National Center for Forensic Medicine.
The officials confirmed that Inbar Hayman and Muhammad al-Atarash were the two deceased hostages returned to Israel, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said today.
"The government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the families of Hayman and al-Atarash and all the families of the fallen abductees," it added.
Hamas says it has returned remains of all reachable Israeli hostages
Hamas says the remains of all dead hostages that it can reach have been handed back to Israel, after the militant group returned two more bodies on Wednesday.
Under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, Hamas is obliged to return all 28 deceased hostages. If the two bodies are confirmed to be hostages, 19 would still remain unaccounted for in Gaza.
The militant group's armed wing said in a statement that Hamas had “fulfilled its commitment to the agreement by handing over all living Israeli prisoners in its custody, as well as the corpses it could access".
"The remaining bodies require significant efforts and specialised equipment to search for and retrieve, and we are making a great effort to close this file".
Returned Palestinian bodies show signs of 'torture and execution'
The health ministry in Gaza received 45 more bodies of Palestinians from Israel, marking another step in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
That brought to 90 the total number of bodies returned to Gaza for burial.
The forensics team examining the remains said they showed signs of mistreatment and released images of 32 unidentified bodies to help families recognise missing relatives.
The team that received the bodies said some arrived still shackled or bearing signs of physical abuse.
Many of the bodies appeared decomposed or burned. Some were missing limbs or teeth, while others were coated in sand and dust, according to Gaza officials.
Health officials have said Israeli restrictions on allowing DNA testing equipment into Gaza have often forced morgues to rely on physical features and clothing for identification.
Sameh Hamad, a member of a commission tasked with receiving the bodies at Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital, said some arrived with their hands and legs cuffed. "There are signs of torture and executions," he told The Associated Press.
The bodies, he said, belonged to men ages 25 to 70. Most had bands on their necks, including one that had a rope around the neck.
Israeli families tell of joy to have hostages home
The family of released Israeli hostages Ariel and David Cunio have been telling of their relief.
Silvia Cunio said: “For two years, I could not breathe. Today, I stand before you and want to scream with joy: my children are home! My family is whole again. I can finally breathe...
“I can’t stop crying from happiness. I know it will take time for them to heal, but I trust my amazing children.”
Sharon Aloni Cunio said: “This is the third night in a row that my David, the love of my life, gets to hug Emma and Yuli before bed. They even fall asleep together. I watch from the side, and the biggest smile doesn’t leave my face...
“They no longer have to ask me if Daddy will really come home, if Daddy is still alive. He’s here! He’s alive!
“Since our own return from captivity, we hadn’t begun to truly heal. We were waiting for David. We felt we couldn’t recover without him.”
Bodies of 45 Palestinians handed back to Gaza
The Gaza health ministry said earlier it had received 45 more bodies of Palestinians from Israel, another step in implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
That brings to 90 the total number of bodies returned to Gaza for burial.
The forensics team examining the remains said they showed signs of mistreatment.
