The ICC seeking an arrest warrant for Netanyahu adds to his growing list of problems

Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself alongside Hamas in the unenviable position of facing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the carnage of 7 October and the subsequent Gaza War.

Chief prosecutor Karim Khan is seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and the Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, on accusations of extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, denial of humanitarian relief supplies and deliberately targeting civilians.

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief in Gaza; Mohammed Deif, the commander of its military wing and Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the group’s political bureau, based in Qatar, are wanted for alleged crimes of extermination, murder, hostage taking, rape, sexual assault and torture.