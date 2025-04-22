Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Humanitarian agencies reject Israel’s claim Gaza medic killings caused by ‘professional failures’

Army announces results of its investigation, saying it had found ‘professional failures’

Ap Correspondent
Monday 21 April 2025 19:18 BST
Pope condemns Gaza's 'deplorable humanitarian situation' in Easter message

The main Palestinian rescue service in Gaza on Monday condemned Israel's probe into the killings of 15 medical workers last month, calling it a “fabricated investigation”.

The army announced the results of its investigation on Sunday, saying it had found “professional failures” and dismissing a deputy commander in what it described as an accident.

A total of 15 people were killed in the 23 March incident – including eight medics with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, six members of the Hamas government's Civil Defense unit and a United Nations staffer. Troops bulldozed over the bodies along with their mangled vehicles, burying them in a mass grave. UN and rescue workers were only able to reach the site a week later.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the investigation underscores “the occupation's persistence in shielding the truth from the world.”

Mideast Wars
Mideast Wars (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It accused Israel of making “fallacious allegations” that medical rescue teams are part of Hamas and asked why Israel continues to detain a paramedic who survived the attack.

“We call on the international community to abstain from validating the results of the occupation's fabricated investigation,” it said.

Israel at first claimed the medics’ vehicles were acting suspiciously and did not have emergency signals on when troops opened fire. But the army later backtracked after cellphone video recovered from one medic showed the ambulances had lights flashing and logos visible as they pulled up to help another ambulance that earlier came under fire.

People run for cover as a plume of smoke rises above tents at a camp for displaced Palestinians in northern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during an Israeli strike on 19 April 2025
People run for cover as a plume of smoke rises above tents at a camp for displaced Palestinians in northern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during an Israeli strike on 19 April 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

The military said six of those killed were Hamas militants, but has given little evidenced to support the claim.

The shootings outraged many in the international community, with some calling the killings a war crime.

