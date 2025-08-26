Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Gaza latest: Journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital as Netanyahu claims ‘tragic mishap’

At least five journalists have been killed in the Israeli strike

Bel Trew,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Katie Hawkinson
Tuesday 26 August 2025 03:58 BST
Comments
A tribute to Maryam Abu Daqa: Independent Arabia journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

At least 20 people have been killed, including five journalists, after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian health officials have said.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who worked for Reuters; photographer Mohammed Salama, who worked for Al Jazeera, Independent Arabia’s own Maryam Abu Daqqa, and Moaz Abu Taha, who worked for NBC, were killed in the strikes.

Ahmad Abu Aziz, a journalist with Palestinian youth news agency Quds Feed Network, also died from injuries sustained during the strike, the Palestinian government media office said. A rescue worker was also among those killed, health officials added.

The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, an eyewitness told The Independent.

The Israeli military declined to comment when asked about this. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed the strike was a "tragic mishap" and that the military was investigating.

US president Donald Trump said he was “not happy about” the attack on the hospital.

Recommended

Editorial: Israel’s killing of journalists is a shameful silencing of reporting on Gaza

Israel’s killing of journalists is shameful silencing of reporting on Gaza

Editorial: The world relies on local reporters because Israel does not allow international journalists into Gaza. We cannot let any more civilian casualties, of any sort, take place in this conflict
Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 03:30

Recap: What has Trump said about the strike on Nasser Hospital?

US President Donald Trump said Monday he’s “not happy” about Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital.

He said: "I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”

The US president noted there’s a “very serious” diplomatic push to end the war. He also said there may be a “conclusive ending” in Gaza in the coming weeks, but he did not offer any further details.

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 03:00

Israel destroyed Gaza’s water plants. Now a deadly condition is spreading like wildfire

Israel destroyed Gaza’s sanitation plants. Now a rare disease is spreading unchecked

As hospitals in the strip struggle to cope with a stream of injured people, doctors are also battling the rise of a rare disease that has left children paralysed. Alex Croft speaks to medics on the front line
Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 02:30

Recap: What have European leaders said about Israel's strike on Nasser Hospital?

World leaders reacted Monday after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, killing 20 people, including five journalists.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the strike as “intolerable” and called for Israel to “respect international law”.

British foreign minister David Lammy said he was “horrified” by the attack and called for an “immediate ceasefire”.

The Spanish government condemned the strike, calling it a “flagrant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law, which must be investigated”.

The German foreign ministry also called for the attack to be investigated.

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 02:00

UNRWA calls for more protections for journalists and healthcare workers

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for greater protection for journalists and healthcare workers in the wake of Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital.

UNRWA is the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees.

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 01:30

Independent Arabia journalist among 20 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

A double Israeli strike on one of the last hospitals in southern Gaza has killed five journalists, including a reporter with The Independent’s partner publication Independent Arabia.

The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew and Nedal Hamdouna report:

Independent Arabia journalist among 20 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Witnesses have told The Independent five journalists and multiple medics were killed in a double strike as they rushed to attend to and document the wounded
Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 01:00

Recap: What has Netanyahu said about the strike on Nasser Hospital?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the deadly strike on Nasser Hospital was a “tragic mishap”.

“Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians,” the statement reads.

“The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation,” the statement continues. “Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 00:30

Committee to Protect Journalists calls for accountability after Nasser Hospital strike

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed 20 people, including five journalists.

“Israel killed at least five journalists in Nasser Hospital on Monday morning. Israel’s broadcasted killing of journalists in Gaza continues while the world watches and fails to act firmly on the most horrific attacks the press has ever faced in recent history,” the committee’s regional director Sara Qudah said. “These murders must end now. The perpetrators must no longer be allowed to act with impunity.”

The committee says at least 197 journalists and media workers have been killed during the war.

Katie Hawkinson26 August 2025 00:00

Tribute: Maryam Abu Daqqa spent months photographing the war in Gaza. It claimed her life – but her images will endure

Maryam Abu Daqqa spent months photographing the war in Gaza – her images will endure

Maryam worked tirelessly to document the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip, writes her colleague at Indy Arabia, Ezz Al Din Abu Eisha
Katie Hawkinson25 August 2025 23:30

Recap: 50 injured in hospital strike, WHO says

The World Health Organization says 50 people were injured in Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. The strike also killed 20 people, including five journalists.

Critically ill patients who were already at the hospital to receive care were among those injured, according to Dr Ghebreyesus.

“The hospital’s main building, which houses the emergency department, inpatient ward, and surgical unit, was hit,” he said. “The strike damaged the emergency staircase.”

Katie Hawkinson25 August 2025 23:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in