Gaza latest: Journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital as Netanyahu claims ‘tragic mishap’
At least five journalists have been killed in the Israeli strike
At least 20 people have been killed, including five journalists, after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian health officials have said.
Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, who worked for Reuters; photographer Mohammed Salama, who worked for Al Jazeera, Independent Arabia’s own Maryam Abu Daqqa, and Moaz Abu Taha, who worked for NBC, were killed in the strikes.
Ahmad Abu Aziz, a journalist with Palestinian youth news agency Quds Feed Network, also died from injuries sustained during the strike, the Palestinian government media office said. A rescue worker was also among those killed, health officials added.
The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, an eyewitness told The Independent.
The Israeli military declined to comment when asked about this. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office claimed the strike was a "tragic mishap" and that the military was investigating.
US president Donald Trump said he was “not happy about” the attack on the hospital.
Editorial: Israel’s killing of journalists is a shameful silencing of reporting on Gaza
Recap: What has Trump said about the strike on Nasser Hospital?
US President Donald Trump said Monday he’s “not happy” about Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital.
He said: "I'm not happy about it. I don't want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”
The US president noted there’s a “very serious” diplomatic push to end the war. He also said there may be a “conclusive ending” in Gaza in the coming weeks, but he did not offer any further details.
Israel destroyed Gaza’s water plants. Now a deadly condition is spreading like wildfire
Recap: What have European leaders said about Israel's strike on Nasser Hospital?
World leaders reacted Monday after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, killing 20 people, including five journalists.
French President Emmanuel Macron described the strike as “intolerable” and called for Israel to “respect international law”.
British foreign minister David Lammy said he was “horrified” by the attack and called for an “immediate ceasefire”.
The Spanish government condemned the strike, calling it a “flagrant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law, which must be investigated”.
The German foreign ministry also called for the attack to be investigated.
UNRWA calls for more protections for journalists and healthcare workers
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for greater protection for journalists and healthcare workers in the wake of Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital.
UNRWA is the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees.
#Gaza: more journalists killed today.— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) August 25, 2025
Silencing the last remaining voices reporting about children dying silently amid #famine .
The world’s indifference & inaction is shocking.
Like Hannah Arendt said: “The death of human empathy is one of the earliest and most telling signs…
Independent Arabia journalist among 20 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
A double Israeli strike on one of the last hospitals in southern Gaza has killed five journalists, including a reporter with The Independent’s partner publication Independent Arabia.
The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent Bel Trew and Nedal Hamdouna report:
Recap: What has Netanyahu said about the strike on Nasser Hospital?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the deadly strike on Nasser Hospital was a “tragic mishap”.
“Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians,” the statement reads.
“The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation,” the statement continues. “Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”
Committee to Protect Journalists calls for accountability after Nasser Hospital strike
The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed 20 people, including five journalists.
“Israel killed at least five journalists in Nasser Hospital on Monday morning. Israel’s broadcasted killing of journalists in Gaza continues while the world watches and fails to act firmly on the most horrific attacks the press has ever faced in recent history,” the committee’s regional director Sara Qudah said. “These murders must end now. The perpetrators must no longer be allowed to act with impunity.”
The committee says at least 197 journalists and media workers have been killed during the war.
Tribute: Maryam Abu Daqqa spent months photographing the war in Gaza. It claimed her life – but her images will endure
Recap: 50 injured in hospital strike, WHO says
The World Health Organization says 50 people were injured in Israel’s strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. The strike also killed 20 people, including five journalists.
Critically ill patients who were already at the hospital to receive care were among those injured, according to Dr Ghebreyesus.
“The hospital’s main building, which houses the emergency department, inpatient ward, and surgical unit, was hit,” he said. “The strike damaged the emergency staircase.”
