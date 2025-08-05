Gaza latest: Netanyahu to push for ‘full conquest’ as 600 Israeli ex-officials urge Trump to help end war
Benjamin Netanyahu will push for expanding Israel’s offensive in Gaza during a meeting of his security cabinet on Tuesday, local media reported.
“The die is cast – we’re going for full conquest,” CNN quoted senior officials close to the Israeli prime minister as telling Ynet. “If the Chief of Staff doesn’t agree – he should resign.”
Netanyahu’s office was also quoted by local broadcaster N12 as saying: “The decision has been made – we’re going to occupy Gaza.”
The Jerusalem Post similarly quoted a source in the leader’s office as confirming plans for a full occupation.
In a video message, Netanyahu said Israel was “committing to free Gaza from the tyranny of these terrorists”.
This came after indirect ceasefire talks with Hamas collapsed. The talks were centred on a US-backed proposal for a 60-day truce that would have allowed aid into Gaza and facilitated a partial hostage-prisoner exchange.
Meanwhile, nearly 600 retired Israeli security officials, including former Mossad and Shin Bet chiefs, urged Donald Trump to pressure Israel to end the war, arguing that Hamas no longer posed a strategic threat and warning the hostages “can’t wait”.
“We must continue to stand together and fight together to achieve all our war objectives: the defeat of the enemy, the release of our hostages, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” he said.
Israel’s continuing assault on Gaza killed at least 40 Palestinians on Monday, including 10 people who were reportedly seeking aid, according to local medics. Another five people died of starvation.
Aid organisations say Israel’s latest steps to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave remain insufficient.
