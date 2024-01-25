Qatar accuses Netanyahu of deliberately obstructing Gaza talks for political gain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Qatar has hit out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of deliberating obstructing efforts at Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations for personal political gain.

Qatar has said it’s appalled by leaked remarks allegedly made by Mr Netanyahu stating that the Gulf state was proving “problematic” in securing the release of the approximately 130 hostages believed to still be captive in the Gaza Strip.

In response, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "These remarks, if validated, are irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising,"

"If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritising saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages," he added.

Israel's Channel 12 obtained apparent recordings of Mr Netanyahu during a behind-closed-door meeting with family members of hostages earlier this week. In the clip, he is reported as saying: “You don’t hear me thanking Qatar. Have you noticed? I don’t thank Qatar. Why? Because for me, Qatar is essentially no different from the UN, it is essentially no different from the Red Cross and in a way it is even… more problematic.” Israel has maintained for years that international organisations such as the UN are biased against it.

“I am prepared to use any actor at the moment that will help me get [the hostages] home. I haven’t any illusions about [Qatar]," Mr Netanyahu is reported to have said. "They have leverage.”

Smoke billows over buildings in southern Gaza during Israeli airstrikes (AFP via Getty Images)

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has been a key mediator around the war in Gaza, which was triggered by a Hamas attack inside southern Israel on 7 October during which around 1,200 people were killed and at least another 240 taken hostage. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas, and has launched months of airstrikes, ground offensives and a blockade, which health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza say have killed more than 25,000 people.

Qatar was critical in securing a week-long temporary ceasefire in November during which more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages being held in Gaza were returned in exchange for 240 Plaestinian women and children being held in Israeli jails.

Members of Mr Netanyahu's government added fuel to spat on Thursday morning, with far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich accusing Qatar of being a "patron of Hamas” and alleging that the country "supports terrorism and finances terrorism."

Mr Smotrich went on to criticise the West, claiming their relationship to Qatar was “hypocritical”. He argued “the West can and should exert much stronger leverage on it and bring about the release of the hostages immediately”.

Qatar has hosted Hamas’ political bureau in Doha for more than a decade - as well as its supreme leader Ismael Haniyeh, who lives there in exile. The gulf-state is also a close-ally of the US, and hosts a sprawling US military base in the desert southwest of Doha.

Israeli women hold banners read in Hebrew, ‘Time is running out,’ to demand the immediate release of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza (AP)

The dispute adds to Netanyahu’s growing list of problems. Over the weekend, thousands demonstrated across Israel demanding an election, whilst on Monday, family members of Gaza hostages staged sit-in protests outside several of Netanyahu’s residences in Israel. The killing of 21 Israeli soldiers in Gaza earlier this week, the single deadliest incident for Israeli forces since the conflict in Gaza began, has increased the pressure on the Israeli prime minister, even if support for the war in general remains high among Israelis.

Ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations are ongoing, with proposals currently under consideration said to include a 30-day pause in fighting, during which the remaining Israeli hostages would be freed in several instalments. The talks have been overshadowed by the heaviest fighting in Gaza this year.

In Gaza City in the north of the embattled enclave, 20 Palestinians were killed and 150 injured when a crowd was struck while queuing to collect food aid, said Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

In southern Gaza, where Israeli army operations have been centred in recent weeks, residents said Israeli tanks were shelling areas around two hospitals in Gaza's main southern city Khan Younis on Thursday. Gaza health officials said at least 50 Palestinians had been killed in the past 24 hours in the city. Hundreds of thousands squeezed into Khan Younis and towns just north and south of it, after being driven out of its northern half of Gaza where Israel had initially focused its air and ground offensive.

It came as the death toll in the wake of a UN complex being hit in Khan Younis rose to 12, the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said. The UNRWA said two shells hit its Khan Younis Training Centre during fighting in the city's western outskirts on Wednesday and that dozens were also injured.

Israel's military said it had ruled out that the incident was the result of an air or artillery strike by its forces. It added in a statement that Israeli operations nearby were being reviewed and that it was examining the possibility that it was "Hamas fire".