Watch live view of Rafah crossing as humanitarian aid expected to enter Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of the Rafah crossing on Saturday 21 October as humanitarian aid is expected to enter Gaza.

The US embassy in Israel said the Gaza-Egypt border may open today, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In a social media post, the embassy said it had “received info” that the Rafah crossing would open at 10am local time (7am GMT).

“We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the embassy added.

On Friday, Rishi Sunak confirmed the crossing should reopen “imminently” to allow aid into Gaza, after meeting the Qatari and Egyptian leaders in crisis talks.

The Prime Minister said that getting aid trucks into Gaza was the “immediate priority”.

“When this crisis unfolded, one thing we have prioritised consistently is getting the Rafah crossing opening,” Mr Sunak said.

“It’s been a feature of all my conversations, and I’m very pleased that that will now imminently happen.”