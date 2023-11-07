For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the Rafah crossing on Monday, 7 November as foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians leave Gaza over the border with Egypt.

The crossing reopened for a limited number of people with permission to cross into Egypt to escape Israel’s assault on Gaza, Hamas-controlled authorities in Gaza said.

It comes after British nationals said they were turned away from the crossing on Saturday when it was unexpectedly sealed, and the crossing did not open again on Sunday.

The crossing from Gaza to Egypt is not controlled by the Israelis and is currently the only exit point for foreign nationals and entry way for aid.

Around 100 UK nationals have used the Rafah crossing to leave Gaza since it opened to foreign nationals last week, according to Rishi Sunak.

People have been fleeing the besieged enclave as the fighting in the Israel-Hamas war continues into a fifth week.

Violence was prompted by the Palestinian militant group’s bloody raids that killed at least 1,400 people and saw around 240 people taken hostage.