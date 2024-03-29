For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Palestinian worshippers perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem’s Old City on 29 March.

The month of fasting, part of the Islamic calendar, comes as Gaza faces crippling food shortages.

Israel has been unanimously ordered by the United Nations’ top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to take all the necessary and effective action to address the worsening conditions of life inside the enclave.

“The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in,” ICJ judges said.

Palestinian health officials say more than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive in the wake of the 7 October terror attack by Hamas during which around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 taken hostage.