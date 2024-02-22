Live: Police at scene after three Israelis wounded in reported West Bank shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are on the scene after one person was killed and five more injured in a shooting at the entrance to the Maale Adumim settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday 22 February.

Three Palestinians opened fire at motorists near an Israeli checkpoint near Jerusalem, killing one person and wounding five others, emergency services said.

Two women were seriously wounded, the head of Israel’s ambulance service Eli Bean told public broadcaster Kan.

Police said officers shot dead two gunmen and wounded a third.

A spokesperson said the gunmen were Palestinian but gave no further details.

Tensions in the West Bank are already high due to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Israeli offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities, laid much of the enclave to waste and displaced most of its 2.3 million population.

Israel says its goal is to dismantle Hamas, which is sworn to Israel’s destruction, after it burst through the Gaza border on 7 October killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostage.