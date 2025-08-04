Gaza latest: UK to evacuate ill and injured children for urgent medical treatment
The UK government is planning to evacuate up to 300 seriously ill or injured children from Gaza for NHS treatment.
The plans, which are believed to be announced within weeks, involve a parent or guardian accompanying each child, The Sunday Times reported.
Some children have already been evacuated privately under Project Pure Hope, a group set up to bring ill and injured Gazan children for treatment.
It comes as Hamas said it would let the Red Cross bring aid to Israeli hostages if Israel opens permanent humanitarian corridors - after Benjamin Netanyahu saw videos of emaciated captives and urged the Red Cross to act.
Relatives of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Evyatar David, have claimed Hamas is starving him after a video in which he appeared emaciated was released on Saturday.
The family said Evyatar is “being deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza”.
A UN-backed food security agency said a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza.
More than 60,000 Palestinians have died since October 2023, local officials say.
Last 24 hours re-capped
We’re back with live coverage of the war in Gaza.
Here are the key updates, bringing you up to speed:
In Gaza:
- Hospital sources said at least 33 more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire while seeking food aid
- Aid deliveries continue to be airdropped, with Israel’s military claiming 136 packages were parachuted in by six countries
Worldwide response:
- The UN Security Council said it would hold a special discussion on the remaining Israeli hostages on Tuesday
- The UK government is planning to evacuate up to 300 seriously ill or injured children for NHS treatment
- Hamas said it would let the Red Cross bring aid to Israeli hostages if Israel opens permanent humanitarian corridors
- That came after Benjamin Netanyahu saw videos of emaciated captives over the weekend and urged the Red Cross to act
- The videos sparked international outcry, including from French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy
Data: 88% of Israeli war crimes investigations end without charges: watchdog
Israel has closed nearly nine out of 10 investigations into alleged war crimes and abuses by its forces in Gaza and the West Bank without any charges or findings of wrongdoing, according to a report by a conflict monitor.
Data from conflict monitor Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) shows Israel has closed 88 per cent of cases into alleged war crimes and abuses by its forces in Gaza and the occupied West Bank without filing charges or finding wrongdoing.
Family of Israeli hostage accuses Hamas of starving him
Relatives of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza have claimed Hamas is starving him after a video in which he appeared emaciated was released.
The video, released on Saturday, showed Evyatar David digging what he says could be his own grave in what appears to be a Hamas tunnel.
“We are forced to witness our dear son and brother Evyatar being deliberately and cynically starved in Hamas’s tunnels in Gaza – a living skeleton buried alive. Our son has only a few days left to live in his current condition,” the family said in response.
UK to evacuate ill and injured children for urgent medical treatment
- Hundreds of seriously ill children from Gaza are set to be evacuated to the UK for treatment by the NHS under a new plan.
- Up to 300 young people will receive free medical care under the scheme, expected to be announced within weeks.
- The initiative comes amid a severe malnutrition crisis in Gaza, where health authorities report 92 children have died from hunger-related causes.
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously pledged to evacuate badly injured children, and over 100 MPs have signed a letter supporting the scheme.
- The plan will run in parallel to the privately funded Project Pure Hope, which has so far facilitated medical visas for only three children from Gaza.
