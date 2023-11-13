Watch live: British family members of Gazans give update about conditions on ground

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as British-based family members of people in Gaza speak at a news conference on Monday, 13 November to provide an update from the situation on the ground in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The conference is taking place at the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians based in London.

It comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) said Gaza's main hospital "is not functioning as a hospital anymore".

Hospitals, including the Al-Shifa complex, have been blockaded by Israeli forces and staff are barely able to care for patients inside.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Shifa has not had water for three days and “is not functioning as a hospital anymore," in a post on social media.

"Premature and new-born babies on life support are reportedly dying due to power, oxygen, and water cuts at Al-Shifa Hospital, while others are at risk. Staff across a number of hospitals are reporting lack of fuel, water and basic medical supplies, putting the lives of all patients at immediate risk," the WHO said in a statement.

The conflict has now entered its second month following Hamas’ attack on Israel on 7 October.