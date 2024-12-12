96% of Gaza’s vulnerable children fear death is imminent, study reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A staggering 96 per cent of vulnerable children in Gaza feel that death is imminent, according to a study conducted by a non-profit.

The study revealed the immense psychological trauma faced by children in Gaza due to relentless Israeli bombing, displacement, and loss over the past year.

The needs assessment, which surveyed over 500 children, parents and caregivers from families with at least one disabled, injured, or unaccompanied child, was conducted by the Gaza-based NGO Community Training Centre for Crisis Management (CTCCM) with support from the War Child Alliance charity.

According to the study, 92 per cent of respondents struggled to accept their harsh realities, 87 per cent experience severe fear, and 79 per cent suffer from recurring nightmares. Nearly half – 49 per cent – expressed a desire to die because of the war, while others exhibited symptoms like aggression, withdrawal, and pervasive anxiety.

The study shows that more than a year of displacement, loss, and relentless bombing has left Gaza’s most vulnerable children severely psychologically traumatised.

“We asked injured, separated, and disabled children and their caregivers about the toll of war on their lives. Their answers are devastating – but sadly, not surprising. This study reinforces what we have seen, heard, and witnessed for more than a year. Children are traumatised by this war, and we must respond,” a spokesperson from CCTM said in a statement.

Conducted in June this year across 504 households, the survey reveals that 88 per cent of families have experienced repeated displacement, with 21 per cent forced to move six or more times.

Most families survive on just £100 a month – or £3.28 per day – while struggling with skyrocketing prices for food and essentials due to the ongoing blockade and limited humanitarian aid, the study revealed. It also noted that the economic impact of the war was evident, with 80 per cent of breadwinners unemployed.

Women and children sit and walk near clothes drying on a laundry line at a shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on 11 December 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas ( AFP via Getty Images )

The study found that nearly one in four families – or 24 per cent – are now headed by a child aged 16 or younger.

“This report lays bare that Gaza is one of the most horrifying places in the world to be a child. Alongside the levelling of hospitals, schools and homes, a trail of psychological destruction has caused wounds unseen but no less destructive on children who hold no responsibility for this war,” Helen Pattinson, the CEO of War Child UK said.

She said: “The international community must act now before the child mental health catastrophe we are witnessing embeds itself into multi-generational trauma, the consequences of which the region will be dealing with for decades to come. A ceasefire must be the immediate first step to allow War Child and other agencies to effectively respond to the intense psychological damage children are experiencing.”

Local health officials in Gaza report that Israel’s retaliatory offensive has claimed the lives of over 44,000 Palestinians in Gaza, with women and children accounting for more than half of the fatalities.