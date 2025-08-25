Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Gaza latest: Journalists among 15 killed by Israeli strike on Nasser hospital

Officials said three journalists were killed in the strikes

Bryony Gooch
Monday 25 August 2025 10:57 BST
Comments
At least 15 killed including journalists as Israel strikes hospital in Gaza, health ministry say

At least 15 people have been killed, including journalists, after Israel struck Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian health officials have said.

Three journalists were killed in the strikes, according to officials. This includes cameraman Hussam al-Masri who worked for Reuters, and photographer Mohammed Salama who worked for Al Jazeera, the news networks confirmed.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, also contracted by Reuters, was injured. A rescue worker was also among those killed, health officials added.

The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said.

Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

Bryony Gooch25 August 2025 10:55

In pictures: Nasser medical complex struck in latest attack

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
Bryony Gooch25 August 2025 10:51

Strike hit surgical building, says Palestinian surgeon at Nasser hospital

Khaled Al Serr, a Palestinian surgeon who works at the hospital, told The Independent that the bombing hit “the main building, the surgical building.

“The civil defence forces and also the paramedics rushed to the area of the bombing to evacuate the injured,” he added.

“During the evacuation, we were standing in front of the building looking to work by starting to receive cases to the emergency department from the bombing.

“We were surprised by another bombing to the same spot.”

Bryony Gooch25 August 2025 10:48

Watch: Israeli strike on Nasser medical complex kills at least 15

Bryony Gooch25 August 2025 10:47

