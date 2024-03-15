For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Benjamin Netanyahu has approved plans for an Israeli military assault on Rafah – where more than one people are sheltering with nowhere else to turn.

It comes as a ship towing a barge carrying 200 tonnes of food and aid arrived off the coast of Gaza in a test run for a new sea aid route from Cyprus. The UN, EU and aid agencies have all warned of looming widespread famine in Gaza more than five months into Israel's war on Hamas, which has included aerial bombardment, ground operations and a blockade.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has approved the plans for action in Rafah. The IDF [Israeli Defence Force] is preparing operationally and for the evacuation of the population," a statement from his office said.

The US, UK and a number of other nations have repeatedly warned against a military operation in Rafah, Gaza's southern-most city, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million population currently resides. Most people fleeing Israel's military operations, which began in northern Gaza and have moved southwards.

The UN and aid agencies have warned of an even greater humanitarian disaster if Israeli forces head into Rafah, with residents having no option but to head back north if they want to flee. There would likely be significant civilian casualties if the city is attacked.

In the wake of the Israeli statement, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken said that Washington needs to see a clear and implementable plan for a military operation in Rafah, including to get civilians out of harm's way. "We've not yet seen such a plan," Mr Blinken said. Joe Biden has called an attack on Rafah a “red line” if undertaken without provisions to protect civilians.

On Thursday the Israeli army said it planned to move displaced Palestinians in Gaza to what it called "humanitarian islands" in the middle of the strip, without offering any details on how they would operate. No timeframe has been put on the Rafah military operation.

A view of some of the tents where displaced Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah (REUTERS)

The Rafah decision after an urgent meeting of Israel’s war cabinet called to discuss a new proposal from Hamas for a ceasefire. The Israeli bombardment of Gaza came after an attack by Hamas inside southern Israel during which around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 taken hostage. Palestinian health officials in the Hamas-run strip say that more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military operations.

The Hamas ceasefire proposal ceasefire proposal is said to call for a three-stage process, starting with a partial Israeli pullback in Gaza and the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of all the female hostages that the militants are still holding, according to a number of reports. It also calls for talks in a later stage on ending the war.

Mr Netanyahu called the demands "unrealistic" but said that an Israeli delegation would join international mediators in Doha for another round of talks. Some analysts have suggested that the announcement about Rafah could be aimed at putting pressure on Hamas during talks.

When it comes to aid, The US charity behind the ship mission from Cyprus, World Central Kitchen, said two crates had been delivered to shore from the barge by Friday afternoon. A number of nations have called on Israel to open more land crossings into Gaza, which is the most effective way of getting aid into the besieged territory.

The aid ship could be spotted from the coast hours after the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza accused Israeli forces of launching an attack near an aid distribution point in northern Gaza, killing 20 people and wounding 155 others.

The Israeli military said in a statement that Palestinian gunmen were the ones to open fire and that none of its forces, who were securing a convoy of 31 aid trucks, fired towards the waiting crowd or the convoy.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report